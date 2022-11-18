Baum wins it

Murray State kicker Araon Baum (39) follows the flight of the ball on a 35-yard field goal try with holder Lewis Halton (91) last year as his Murray State teammates and coaching staff begin to celebrate as the ball shoots through the goal posts to give the Racers a dramatic 32-31 win over Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. — Advances in technology have allowed for numerous treks into previously unknown territories and Saturday will see this displayed once again.

Oh, Murray State radio play-by-play broadcasts have been performed by remote means, where the broadcasters are not at the site of the game, in the past, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. What will happen Saturday afternoon, though, is going to be much different, as well as give yet another example of how technology continues to go beyond mankind’s expectations.