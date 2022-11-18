CONWAY, S.C. — Advances in technology have allowed for numerous treks into previously unknown territories and Saturday will see this displayed once again.
Oh, Murray State radio play-by-play broadcasts have been performed by remote means, where the broadcasters are not at the site of the game, in the past, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. What will happen Saturday afternoon, though, is going to be much different, as well as give yet another example of how technology continues to go beyond mankind’s expectations.
Veteran Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and Murray State Assistant Associate Athletic - Communications and Public Relations Dave Winder will combine their talents to provide the broadcast of Murray State’s football game at Southeast Missouri, but it will not be from Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. No, it will air from the press box of Brooks Stadium …on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, which is made possible because of the Murray State men’s basketball team’s participation in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which Coastal is hosting.
“We’re going to broadcast a game from 900 miles away,” Winder said earlier this week of how this will be a significantly stronger test of technology’s reach. Previous remote broadcasts were conducted for Racer men’s and women’s basketball games from inside the CFSB Center press area in Murray.
This is not happening on a lark, though. In fact, the reason for this move is rather necessary as Houck Stadium is in the midst of a massive renovation that was prompted last year when the grandstand containing the stadium’s press box was condemned. Houck was built in 1930 and is showing wear and tear after more than 90 years.
That means visiting teams have had to do some dancing in order to continue serving their fans with radio coverage. In fact, Bradley was involved in an elaborate operation when the Racers visited Houck last year as he and color man Aaron Clayton broadcast the game from three blocks away from the stadium. They used a television monitor to follow the action and crowd noise was pumped into the broadcast as well.
“The Rose Theater,” Bradley said, recalling the name of the venue from where he and Clayton called one of the most memorable games of the Racers’ season, a dramatic 32-31 win that was capped by kicker Aaron Baum’s game-winning field goal that was made possible by a drive engineered by new starting quarterback DJ Williams.
“Now, there was one more interesting part to that and you’d have to do a little research, maybe on Google or something like that, but the Rose Theater is haunted, at least that’s the story. Really, it went pretty well for us. The only issue we had that day was the end zone for when kicks were going through the uprights. We could see the ball probably went through? But we couldn’t see the officials and until someone (made a signal that was visible) we couldn’t say one way or another if the kick was good or not.
“There was really only one play from that whole day where we had a lot of trouble and that was on a little out pattern that was thrown and the receiver and the ball both went out of view. We were both like,’Uh, I don’t know. It might be a catch and it might not,’ and it turned out that it was a catch.”
Winder said the planning for Saturday’s broadcast from Conway began in the summer when it became apparent that the Houck renovation had not advanced to the point of accommodating a new press box. Winder said it made sense to look into the possibility of utilizing facilities at Coastal.
It was quickly discovered that the Chanticleers, who have become a national power at the FBS level after elevating from the FCS level only five years ago, would not be at Brooks that day. That meant the biggest piece to the puzzle was in place for a Murray State broadcast.
“We could (set up in a hotel room or other facility on the Coastal campus). What we wanted, though, was to be able to be in a place where we could set up some (large television) monitors so we could see what was happening. More important, though, we had to have internet hard wire ports available and you’ve got those inside a press box,” Winder said. “We did not want to try this over wireless and that’s the biggest reason we reached out to our colleagues at Coastal.
“I’m excited to do it. I’ve done games with Neal before. However, most importantly, I’m hoping we can end the season on a three-game winning streak with a big win over a good football team.”
Winder also publicly wished to acknowledge the staff at Coastal for its cooperation in this mission.
“The other thing this shows is the great camaraderie between media staff at other universities and we want to say thanks to (Coastal Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations) Kevin Davis and his people for working with us,” Winder said. “I’m excited. As long as we get a good TV feed, and I believe we will, and can see what’s going on, it’ll be a really good listen, as it usually is with Neal calling the game.”
Pregame for this long-distance broadcast of the Racers and Redhawks begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on FROGGY 103.7. Kickoff is set for 1 and the game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
