MURRAY — Fifteen student-athletes spanning eight different states and the continent of Australia made it official Wednesday that they have chosen to continue their academic and football careers at Murray State as part of National Signing Day 2023.
For his fourth signing class, head coach Dean Hood struck a balance between offense, defense and special teams blending together some of the best high school players and junior college, FCS and FBS transfers in the nation. In total on Wednesday, Hood inked four defensive backs, three offensive lineman, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, a linebacker, a defensive end, a running back and a punter.
Below are highlights, accolades and statistics from each of the 15 new Racers.
Jaylen Abston · QB · 6-3 · 280 · Lebanon, Tenn.
•2022 Region 3-6A Player of the Year
•In career with Blue Devils, passed for over 5,000 yards to go along with 53 touchdowns
In senior season, went 108-for-187 for 1,721 yards, 20 touchdowns and just one interception
• Rushed for an additional 533 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 and averaged 40.1 yards per kick after taking over as team’s punter midseason
•Two-star rated player by Rivals
Josh Calvin · QB ·6-5 · 225 · Corona, Calif.
•Three-star rated quarterback that helped lead Hornets to SCFA Southern Conference Championship
•Played in 10 games and was 92-for-175 for 1,251 yards on the season with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions
•Completed 52.-6-percent of his passes on the season and averaged 125.1 yards per game, 7.1 yards per attempt and 13.6 yards per completion
Johnny Cauley · DB · 6-2 · 180 · Albany, Ga. (Monroe Comprehensive HS)
•Recorded 25 tackles, eight pass breakups and forced one fumble in 2022
•Two-star rated player by Rivals
•Named to 2022 preseason Fantastic Fifteen by Albany Herald
Jason Coley · DB · 6-0 · 180 · Markham, Ill.
•Finished 2022 season seventh in tackles for North Dakota with 36
•Tallied 1.5 tackles, 1.0 sacks, one quarterback hurry and one blocked kick this past season
•Played four seasons for Fighting Hawks including a redshirt freshman season
Marco Collins · DB · 5-10 · 180 · Overland Park, Kan.
•Played key role in Red Ravens’ run to NJCAA DI playoffs in 2022
•Totaled 21 tackles to go along with six pass breakups and 1.0 tackles-for-loss as a freshman in 2021
•Finished 2022 season with 24 tackles and three pass breakups
Spencer Davis · OL · 6-3 · 265 · Mission, Kan.
(Shawnee Mission North HS)
•2022 Kansas Class 6A All-State selection
•Helped lead Shawnee Mission North to Class 6A playoffs
•In addition to football, throws shot put for Shawnee Mission North track and field
Golden Eke · WR · 6-1 · 190 · Houston, Texas (Louisiana)
• Spent four seasons at Louisiana playing wide receiver and special teams
•Played in six games for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2022
•Was a three-star rated recruit by 247Sports.com out of Langham Creek HS
Preston Jarvis · OL · 6-1 · 260 · Brownsburg, Ind.
•Played on an offensive line that help produce 426.7 yards per game on the year
•Helped lead Brownsburg to third-consecutive regional title game in 2022
Laynce Henderson · LB · 6-3 · 215 · Olive Branch, Miss.
•Raced up 58 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in his senior season
•Competed in track and field for Center Hill in both sprint and field events
Corey Martin · DE/LB ·6-1 · 245 · Gardena, Calif.
•SCFA National Northern League Defensive Player of the Year
•Finished season fifth in the SCFA in sacks with a team-high 9.5
•Ended season second in the SCFA in tackles-for-loss with a team high 20.0
Zayteak McGhee · DB · 5-10 · 185 · Allen, Texas
•Finished 2022 season fourth on team in tackles with 66
•Ended season with 7.0 tackles-for-loss and four interceptions
•Two-star rated defensive back forced one fumble and recovered for more including one for a touchdown
Kywon Morgan · RB · 5-10 · 195 · Conroe, Texas
•Averaged 4.8 yards per carry on 207 total yards for Tyler JC
•Caught six passes for 61 yards in 2022
•Played freshman season at Fort Scott CC
Orion Phillips · P · 6-0 · 180 · Sandringham, Australia
•Trained with famed Australian kicking academy ProKick Australia
Misan Sisk · OL · 6-6 · 290 · Memphis, Tenn. (MASE HS)
•Helped lead the Phoenix to the Class 1A state semifinals in 2022
•Earned back-to-back All-Region honors in 2021 and 2022
•On offense, racked up 569 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns
Bryson Vowell · WR · 6-4 · 185 · Clinton, Tenn.
•Helped lead Mavericks to an undefeated 15-0 season and the Class 4A state title
•Three-time all-region selection and Region Offensive Player of the Year
•Three-star rated wide receiver that caught 80 passes in 2022 for 1,246 yards and 19 touchdowns
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.