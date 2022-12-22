MURRAY — Fifteen student-athletes spanning eight different states and the continent of Australia made it official Wednesday that they have chosen to continue their academic and football careers at Murray State as part of National Signing Day 2023.

For his fourth signing class, head coach Dean Hood struck a balance between offense, defense and special teams blending together some of the best high school players and junior college, FCS and FBS transfers in the nation. In total on Wednesday, Hood inked four defensive backs, three offensive lineman, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, a linebacker, a defensive end, a running back and a punter.