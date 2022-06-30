MURRAY — It’s time for fun and football instruction in July at the Coach Dean Hood Camps at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.
There are three camps in the month with two for high school and college age players and another for kids that will give them a fun look at the great game.
Dead Hood Camp 1 & 2
The camp dates are one-day camps on July 11 and 18 and open to kids that are going into the ninth grade this fall, through college senior. JUCO and transfer portal players are welcome to attend. The cost is $60 for each player. Players must check in at 10 a.m. at the main gate (Gate-3) of Roy Stewart Stadium on Gilbert Graves Drive. The camp begins at 11 a.m.
Dean Hood Football Camps are open to all position players and specialists. It is highly recommended that a player pre-register online to speed up the check-in process. Walk up registrations are still accepted. Campers are encouraged to bring cleats to wear during camp.
The camps include metric testing and timing, individual instruction, position specific technique improvement and drill work. All drills will be in a controlled competition setting.
Dean Hood Youth
Camp Expo
This event on July 15 is a free camp for children from kindergarten through those entering fifth grade. Parents must be present for the duration of camp which runs from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Parents may check their children in beginning at 10:15 a.m. at gate-3 of Roy Stewart Stadium on Gilbert Graves Drive.
The camp will focus on basic fundamentals of being a successful player. Murray State football coaches and players will offer instruction on the fundamentals of offense, defense, and special teams. Events will include fun activities such as football skills and drills, games, relay races and fastest kid in camp.
It is recommended that campers bring sunscreen, hats and cleats/gym shoes.
