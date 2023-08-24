Tori Schrimpf

Murray State's Tori Schrimpf (white) controls the ball with a knee against UT Chattanooga earlier this year in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team is slated to face off with the Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. today at Cutchin Field.

The Racers and Wildcats will match up for the fourth time in program history and the first meeting between the two teams on Cutchin Field.

