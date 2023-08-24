MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team is slated to face off with the Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. today at Cutchin Field.
The Racers and Wildcats will match up for the fourth time in program history and the first meeting between the two teams on Cutchin Field.
Murray State is 0-3 all-time against Kentucky, falling 3-2 back in 2021 to the Wildcats in Lexington.
Hannah Carter and Saraya Young lead the team in shots on goal at two apiece. Carter, along with Morgan Bodker and Audrey Henry, have played every minute in Murray State’s first two matches of the season.
The Racers enter the game with a .600 SOG percentage (6-10) compared to Kentucky’s .071 SOG percentage (3-14).
Kentucky is coming off a season-opening 1-0 win at home against Eastern Kentucky. Jordyn Rhodes scored the lone goal for UK and led the team with five shots. Since the 2021 season, the Wildcats are 14-2-2 in non-conference games. Head coach Troy Fabiano is 8-1-0 outside of the SEC since taking the reigns in 2022. Kentucky ended the 2022 season 7-9-2, missing a SEC conference tournament bid.
