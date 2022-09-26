MURRAY — Murray State volleyball has started its inaugural Missouri Valley Conference season with two hard-fought losses in five sets on home soil.
Friday, the Racers dropped their home opener at Racer Arena to Southern Illinois by a 25-22, 22-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-13 final score. Saturday, it happened again as Missouri State emerged with a 18-25, 29-27, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 win that left the Racers at 4-8 overall and 0-2 in The Valley as they fell to 1-4 in five-set matches so far this season. The Racers are also 3-3 in matches going four sets so far this season.
“In order to win games, we have to win sets, I think we are doing a good job earning our own points these last two (five set) matches in a new conference,” said assistant coach Colton Reinholtz.
Ella Vogel led Murray State in Friday’s match with 16 kills, followed by Alysha Smith’s 12 and Bailey DeMier’s 10. DeMier also had 51 assists, Dahlia Miller had 20 defensive digs, Federica Nuccio 19 and DeMier 13.
Against Missouri State, DeMier set a season-high mark with 58 assists, while Vogel played as DeMier’s main tandem with a career high of 17 kills.
Nuccio cemented her role as a two-way player, collecting 19 digs and 14 kills to record her tenth double-double already of the season. Miller solidify the back row by making 25 digs.
