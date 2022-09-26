Smith

Murray State's Alysha Smith drives a spike toward Missouri State's side of the court Saturday night at Racer Arena in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State volleyball has started its inaugural Missouri Valley Conference season with two hard-fought losses in five sets on home soil. 

Friday, the Racers dropped their home opener at Racer Arena to Southern Illinois by a 25-22, 22-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-13 final score. Saturday, it happened again as Missouri State emerged with a 18-25, 29-27, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 win that left the Racers at 4-8 overall and 0-2 in The Valley as they fell to 1-4 in five-set matches so far this season. The Racers are also 3-3 in matches going four sets so far this season.