2023 Hall of Fame class

This artwork shows the members of the 2023 Murray State Hall of Fame class.

 Murray State Athletics image

MURRAY— Murray State Athletics has announced the 41st class of the MSU Hall of Fame presented by The Murray Bank, that will be honored the weekend of Nov. 17-18.

The honored group of seven spans 47 years of Murray State history from 1976 to 2018 and includes Murray State football greats Squeeky Yarbrough (1982-85) and Nathan Williams (2003-08). Basketball MVPs Jonathan Stark (2016-18) and Ke’Shunan James (2014-17) will also be enshrined, as well as soccer legend Harriet Withers (2014-17), Cameron Carrico (2007-11) from men’s golf and Robin Courtney (1976-79) from baseball.

