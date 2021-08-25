MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced the 39th class to the MSU Hall of Fame presented by the Murray Bank, which will be honored the weekend of Nov. 12-13.
Make sure to check the links to each inductee on GoRacers.com. The eight-person 2021 class includes Coach Tevester Anderson (men’s basketball 1995-03), Shane Andrus (football 2000-02), Martyn Brewer (track & field 1974-78), Eric Crigler (football, 1985-89), Marra Hastings (rifle (1997-00), Delaney Howson (women’s golf 2010-14), Scottie Ingram (volleyball 2013-16) and Vincent Rainey (men’s basketball 1993-97).
The 2021 class of the Murray State Hall of Fame will be honored at an induction dinner Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center in Murray. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by visiting the CFSB Center ticket office between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 270-809-3000. Fans may also order tickets online through the ticket link at GoRacers.com.
The 2021 class combines to cover six sports that produced 30 All-Ohio Valley Conference selections and nine annual awards i.e. OVC coach, player, freshman, defensive or athlete of the year. As teammates, the 2021 class was part of 18 OVC regular season titles and nine OVC Tournament championships. Combining team and individual accomplishments, this group competed at the NCAA level 17 times.
Murray State Hall
of Fame notes
· Launched in 1965 under athletics director Coach Roy Stewart who led MSU Football from 1932-67. He was inducted in 1971.
· Inaugural class: Harlan Brodie (Football, 1927-1930), Joe Fulks (Basketball, 1941-42), Marshall Gage (Track & Field, 1957-61) and John Powless (Tennis, 1955-57).
· The 2021 class is the 39th to be inducted.
· Since 2018, there have been 26 Racer greats inducted including the 2021 class.
· 22 head coaches are in the HOF including Tevester Anderson in 2021. There are four women coaches in the HOF: Nita Head (tennis 1967-82), Connie Keasling (tennis 1984-87, 1992-11), Dew Drop Rowlett (basketball 1933-35) and Margaret Simmons (track & field 1968-91).
· The most-inducted team is Racer Football with 48 members including 2021’s Shane Andrus and Eric Crigler.
· Men’s basketball has the second-most members with 42 including Coach Anderson and Vincent Rainey.
· The newest HOF members come from soccer that began playing in 2000 and softball that was launched in 2010.
· Rebekah Clay was the first from soccer to be inducted in 2018 and Tara Isbell was the second in 2020.
· Jenna Bradley was the first from softball to be inducted in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.