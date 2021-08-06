MURRAY — Murray State Athletics introduces the class of 2021 of the MSU Hall of Fame presented by The Murray Bank. We have come to the end of the daily reveal of the class of eight, except one.
The MSU Hall of Fame is proud to select former Racer men’s basketball star Vincent Rainey (1993-97), a three-time Ohio Valley Conference selection and part of a historic period of Racer Basketball in which the program won four-straight OVC regular season championships and made two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Rainey is the final selection to be revealed in the eight-person 2021 class that includes Coach Tevester Anderson (men’s basketball 1998-03), Shane Andrus (football 2000-02), Martyn Brewer (track & field 1974-78), Eric Crigler (football, 1985-89), Marra Hastings (rifle (1997-00), Delaney Howson (women’s golf 2010-14), Scottie Ingram (volleyball 2013-16).
Arriving at MSU from Fairley High School in Memphis, Rainey was recruited by Coach Scott Edgar and finished up at MSU as the No. 6 all-time scorer at MSU and one of only 18 Racers to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds.
Rainey’s sophomore through senior seasons were OVC Player of the Year material, even though he never won the award. However, at the time, he was one of only eight Racers to be named All-OVC three times. Since he played his last game in 1997, only Isaac Spencer, Isaiah Canaan and Isacc Miles have matched three, or in the case of Spencer and Canaan, earned four All-OVC awards.
Rainey’s 656 career field goals was No. 5 all-time in 1997 and is still No. 6 in 2021 and his 419 career free throws is still No. 10 today.
He went out in a big way in the 1996-97 season when he scored 656 points to be the seventh MSU player to score 600. Against rival Austin Peay, Rainey flirted with a triple-double on 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven steals. He helped the Racers win the OVC regular season title and led the Racers to the NCAA Tournament where the 15th seeded Racers took the second seeded Duke Blue Devils down to the wire. Rainey’s 23 points led the Racers in a 71-69 loss.
“When I first got the call that I was going into the Hall of Fame, it was bitter sweet,” Rainey said. “I wish my mother and Gearl Suiter were here to see this. I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, and trainers from every team that I played on and Murray State University and all the people that helped me directly and indirectly. In my high school days through Murray State, the Ford family, Edgar family and Suiter family became my family. Thanks to my beautiful Mother and Dad, Jr. Shun, Joe Kiethon and my entire family, and last but not least, the most high! And a special thanks to my wife, Darcel and my children, Vincent and Skylar.”
Vincent Rainey notes
·Played for Coach Scott Edgar and Mark Gottfried 1993-97.
·One of 13 MSU players to be three-time All-OVC selections.
·Part of four-straight MSU teams to reach the title game of the OVC Tournament – winning twice in 1995 and 1997.
·Named to OVC All-Tournament Team three times.
·Finished career with 1,888 points was No. 6 on the MSU career scoring list (still No. 8 in 2021).
·Ranks No. 17 on MSU career scoring average at 16.7ppg.
·1996 became the program’s 25th 1,000 point scorer.
·One of only 14 MSU players to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds.
·1996-97 senior season scored 656 points, the seventh MSU player to score 600 in a season.
·1996-97 scored 21.9 points per game, No. 10 on MSU list.
·656 career field goals was No. 5 all-time at MSU (No. 6 in 2021).
·419 career made free throws was No. 8 all-time at MSU (No. 10 in 2021).
·Had 176 career steals for No. 2 on the MSU all-time list (Still No. 2 in 2021).
·1995-1996 Averaged 19.4 points and 6.0 rebounds a contest. Scored in double figures 26 times including 14 times over the 20 point plateau.
·1995-96 Had back-to-back games of 32 points at Middle Tennessee and 30 against UT Martin.
·1996 In MSU’s NIT game at Missouri, scored 24 points with a career high 15 rebounds.
·1995 Career-high 33 points against EKU.
·1997 Flirted with a triple-double vs Austin Peay on 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven steals.
·1996 OVC Tournament scored 48 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in two games.
·Played with other MSU Hall of Fame selections Marcus Brown and DT Mayes.
·Joined in the 2021 MSU Hall of Fame class by Coach Tevester Anderson as the 43rd and 44th selections from men’s basketball.
·Played for Fairley High School in Memphis for Coach Sylvester Ford.
·1996 Tennessee State championship leading his team to a 36-1 record.
The Murray State Hall of Fame was launched in 1965 with an inaugural class consisting of Harlan Brodie (Football, 1927-1930), Joe Fulks (Basketball, 1941-42), Marshall Gage (Track & Field, 1957-61) and John Powless (Tennis, 1955-57). The 2021 class is the 39th to be inducted.
MSU Hall of Fame Weekend
The 2021 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame will be honored at an induction dinner Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by visiting the CFSB Center ticket office between 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 270-809-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.