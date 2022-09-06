NASHVILLE — The Murray State women’s cross country team placed third with a score of 97 Friday at the Belmont Opener.
Ruth Kimutai led the Racer group with an average pace of 6:05 per mile. Kimutai finished strong in the final mile to finish 12th out with a time of 18:55.
“Ruth put herself in a really good position since the start of the race, going out in a 5:30 (first mile),” said Racers Head Coach Jordan Johnston.
Close to 30 seconds behind was Jocelyn Host, who ran the race with an average pace of 6:14 seconds per mile, placing 17th with a time of 19:24.71. Freshman Samantha Tucci was able to trim more than a minute off her personal-best time to finish the race 18th with a time of 19:26.58.
Tucci and Host have been working together in practices and they were neck-and-neck throughout the entire race.
Amirr Evans set her own pace throughout the race, finishing 28th with a time of 20:07.51 seconds.
Allison Wood and Ainsley Smith are another pair that have been working together and they finished 30th and 33rd, respectively.
“If those two can be more engaged in the second half of the race, I think we can have a really good top-five,” Johnston said.
To round up the roster, Breanna Day finished 34th with a time of 20:40.59.
“Breanna has the most even pace which we have been working on for the past few years, so it’s great to see an improvement in that area,” Johnston said.
