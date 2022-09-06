Kimutai

Murray State's Ruth Kimutai (78) leads a group of runners during Friday's Belmont Opener meet in Nashville.

 Adit Wratsangka/Murray State Athletics

NASHVILLE — The Murray State women’s cross country team placed third with a score of 97 Friday at the Belmont Opener.

 Ruth Kimutai led the Racer group with an average pace of 6:05 per mile. Kimutai finished strong in the final mile to finish 12th out with a time of 18:55.