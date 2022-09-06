Ruiz

Murray State's Jorge Ruiz (80) runs with the pack Friday during the Belmont Opener at Nashville.

 Adit Wratsangka/Murray State Athletics

NASHVILLE — The Murray State men’s cross country team placed third with a total score of 73 at the Belmont Opener Friday.

Vicente Correia led the pace for the Racers through most of the race before Jorge Ruiz came back in the final mile to place sixth overall with a time of 15:39.26. Correia finished a split-second behind in seventh with a time of 15:39.66.