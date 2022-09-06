NASHVILLE — The Murray State men’s cross country team placed third with a total score of 73 at the Belmont Opener Friday.
Vicente Correia led the pace for the Racers through most of the race before Jorge Ruiz came back in the final mile to place sixth overall with a time of 15:39.26. Correia finished a split-second behind in seventh with a time of 15:39.66.
“Vicente and Jorge have been working really well in practice,” Murray State Head Coach Jordan Johnston said. “Vicente, by far, has the most even (time) splits.”
Third for the Racers was Benjamin Hall who placed 18th with a time of 16:15.78. Hall set his own pace throughout the race.
Freshman Joey Santoro was the fourth finisher for the Racers, 22nd overall with a time of 16:20.37. Johnston considers him the standout performer of the meet for marking a time close to his personal best in the season opener.
Daniel Schalk (16:39.47), Ryan Dent (16:40.29) and Jarod Willis (16:47.36) placed 23rd, 24th and 25th, respectively, to round out the scoring group.
“It’s nice to see two freshmen, Joey and Dan Schalk, finish in the Racers’ top five so early in the career. I think as they gain confidence, we are going to see a lot more out of them in the next four years,” Johnston said.
Schalk was setting the pace with team captain Willis throughout the race with only a two-second margin between each other per mile.
