FLORENCE, Ala. — The Murray State Men’s cross country team made history at the North Alabama Invitational on Friday in Florence, Alabama.
Three men had top-ten all-time performances in Murray State history in finishing fourth out of 12 teams. Jorge Ruiz (2nd), Caleb Kawasaki (4th) and Vicente Correia (5th) while seven of the nine men ran personal best times with an eighth man matching his PR on the course at McFarland Park.
Jorge Ruiz and Vicente Correia raced their way onto the Murray State All-Time Top 10 list - with Jorge earning the second fastest time in school history (25:09) and Vicente (25:28) earning a fifth place spot on the list. Caleb Kawasaki matched his previous PR that landed him fourth on the list with an 8k time of 25:26.
Jordan Higgins and Nathan Quinn crossed the finish line in 26:21.1 and 26:37.3, respectively, to round out the top five times.
The Murray State women’s cross country team tabbed seven personal best times and a second-place team finish at the North Alabama Invitational on Friday in Florence, Alabama.
The women scored 57 points as four of the Racers’ top-five runners finished in a 54-second window and in the top-15 overall.
Senior Dani Wright led the Racers with her best career performance at the meet, placing second of 106 with a time of 18:12.7.
Junior Jess Stein was the second Racer across the line, with a 10th-place result Friday morning, clocking a time of 18:52.0.
Senior captain Emma Creviston notched her first scoring performance, placing 11th overall as the Racers’ No. 3 runner in Florence. The senior turned in a time of 18:55.6.
Murray State’s fourth and fifth runners, freshmen Hope Ware and Ainsley Smith clocked in at 19:06.9 with a 15th-place finish and 19:26.9 in 24th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.