MURRAY — The Murray State women’s cross country visits Peoria, Illinois for the annual Bradley Pink Classic for its final non-conference meet of the season.
They will go against 38 other teams including Missouri Valley Conference rivals Bradley, Valparaiso, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Illinois-Chicago.
“We have had an opportunity to compete against a couple of conference schools so far this season but for the most part, we have been comparing performances of other teams on different courses,” said Racers Head Coach Jordan Johnston.
Ruth Kimutai, Jocelyn Host, Samantha Tucci, Olivia Tabron, Breanna Day, Calloway County’s Ainsley Smith and Amirr Evans will be representing their team in a 6,000-meter race that starts at 3 p.m. today.
The men will hit the course about 45 minutes later.
All 10 men on the Racers roster will represent their team. Junior, Jorge Ruiz, was 10 seconds off the school record in the last meet.
Murray State will go against 35 other teams, including the same Valley opponents as their women counterparts will face. The big difference is that the men will run 8,000 meters.
