Murray State Head Women's Golf Coach Velvet Milkman poses for the camera one year during the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. In May, Milkman announced her retirement from coaching the program for which she has been its only coach after 29 years.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — Serving Murray State for 29 seasons as its head women’s golf coach and 18 years as its Senior Woman Administrator, the Murray State softball team is proud to honor the legacy and impact of Velvet Milkman on all Racer women’s sports programs by naming its upcoming tournament the Velvet Milkman Invitational. The Inaugural Velvet Milkman Invitational will take place Feb. 24-26 at Racer Field in Murray.

“I am truly humbled by this honor,” said Milkman. “I was honored to serve as Murray State’s coach and SWA and to know my impact reached beyond golf to our other sports, including Kara and her team, is very special and is something I will always hold dear.”

