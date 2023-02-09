MURRAY — Serving Murray State for 29 seasons as its head women’s golf coach and 18 years as its Senior Woman Administrator, the Murray State softball team is proud to honor the legacy and impact of Velvet Milkman on all Racer women’s sports programs by naming its upcoming tournament the Velvet Milkman Invitational. The Inaugural Velvet Milkman Invitational will take place Feb. 24-26 at Racer Field in Murray.
“I am truly humbled by this honor,” said Milkman. “I was honored to serve as Murray State’s coach and SWA and to know my impact reached beyond golf to our other sports, including Kara and her team, is very special and is something I will always hold dear.”
“For decades, Velvet Milkman helped to shape and grow women’s athletics at Murray State University, not just in her chosen sport of golf, but department wide,” said head softball coach Kara Amundson. “She was an integral part of the push to add softball as a sport here in 2010 as the Senior Woman Administrator. She has been an incredible friend and mentor to me and countless other young women, both in coaching and in life. It is beyond fitting that we are naming this tournament the Velvet Milkman Invitational.”
Milkman’s career at Murray State is legendary. Starting the program in 1993, her career spanned four decades and included 12 OVC championships, 10 individual OVC champions, 10 OVC Players of the Year, six NCAA appearances and 55 All-OVC honorees. She is the second winningest coach by championships in Murray State history, trailing only the great Johnny Reagan.
The event will feature 12 games spread across three days and include five teams. In addition to the Racers, this year’s field included Ball State, Bellarmine, Loyola Chicago and Miami (OH).
Admission to the Velvet Milkman Invitational, as well as all home Murray State softball games, is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.