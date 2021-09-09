MURRAY —The Murray State Racers volleyball team (3-3) is set for the Eagle Invitational, host by Georgia Southern, for week three of the season.
The two-day tournament will feature FIU and Georgia Southern on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Murray State Vs. FIU
Today,, 9 a.m. Central
Murray State vs.
Georgia Southern
Saturday, 10 a.m. Central
Live Video (ESPN+)
Quick Hits
- The 2021 season marks the 39th year of Murray State volleyball.
- Murray State was picked to finish seventh in the OVC in the conference’s preseason poll.
- Murray State’s 2021 schedule boasts four non-conference tournaments after playing a conference-only schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Racers will travel twice to Georgia to compete in the Mercer Bear Classic (Aug. 27-28) and in Georgia Southern’s Eagle Invitational (Sept. 10-11), to St. Louis, Missouri to play in Saint Louis’s Billiken Invitational (Sept. 3-4) before closing out non-conference play the University of Evansville’s Dunn Hospitality Invitational (Sept. 17-18).
- Head coach Dave Schwepker stands at 354-302 in his 24th season in Murray. He is joined by assistant coach Alison Hrusovsky who enters her third season with the Racers.
- The Racers roster features a pair of seniors, one redshirt senior, two juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.
Last Time Out
- The Racers went 1-2 at Saint Louis’s Billiken Invitational, sweeping Ark.-Pine Bluff before falling to both Ark. State and SLU in four sets
- Senior libero Becca Fernandez was named to the Billiken Invitational All-Tournament Team.
Fernandez and Brooke Lynn Watts were named OVC Defensive and Newcomer of the Week, respectively.
- Murray State’s offense hit .312 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 54 kills on 125 with only 15 errors. This is the Racers highest team hitting percentage since they hit .349 in a three-set victory over Eastern Illinois on Nov. 2, 2019.
- Watts lighted up the Billiken Invitational, leading Murray State with 70 kills, including a season high 29 kills against SLU. Watts averaged 6.36 kills per set over the three matches.
- Defensively, Fernandez complied 71 digs over the weekend. Her 2,125 career digs moves her into a tie for second on Murray State’s All-Time Digs List
Best In The Nation
- Freshman outside hitter Brooke Lynn Watts leads the NCAA in Kills Per Set, averaging 5.79 kills per set. The 2020 Gatorade State Player of the Year (Maryland) has recorded 20+ kills in each match to start the season.
- Senior libero Becca Fernandez sits third in the NCAA in Digs Per Set, averaging 6.38 digs per set.
Ovc Honors
- Through the first two weeks of the 2021, the Racers have earned four OVC Player of the Week honors, the most of any team in the conference.
- Freshman Brooke Lynn Watts has claimed three honors, two Newcomer of the Weeks and one Offensive Player of the Week in the first two weeks of the season.
- Senior Becca Fernandez won OVC Defensive Player of the Week for the week of 9/6
Records To Watch
- Senior Becca Fernandez is just 41 digs away from breaking Murray State’s All-Time Dig Record.
- She tallied 71 digs over the weekend to tie Heather Norris’s (‘05-’08) 2,125 career digs for second overall. Kayleah Sauer (‘08-’11) holds the Racers All-Time Dig Record at 2,165 career digs.
Individual Highlights
- Sophomore middle blocker Darci Metzger delivered her most efficient day on the court against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a .600 hitting clip with 10 kills and added a solo block.
- Senior outside hitter Emily Matson set a new career high in digs (11) while hitting .417 on seven kills against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Sophomore defensive specialist Dahlia Miller tied her career-high 17 digs in the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Freshman Brooke Lynn Watts recorded her first career double-double with 21 kills and 10 digs.
Middle Attack
- Out of the middle, redshirt senior Kolby McClelland and sophomore Darci Metzger lead the Racers. McClelland tops Murray State with 11.0 blocks and is second on the team with 50 kills. Metzger follows closely behind, second on the team in blocks (5.0) and third in kills (2).
Setting It Up
- In her freshman season, setter Bailey DeMier has paced the Racers to a .211 team hitting percentage. DeMier has collected 265 assists, averaging 11.04 per set, 85 digs, 13 kills and 5.0 blocks. The Bloomington, Indiana native has tallied double-doubles in all but one match.
Series History
The Racers are facing FIU and Georgia Southern for the first time in program history this weekend at the Eagle Invitational.
Commented
