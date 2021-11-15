MURRAY — Nights like Friday’s induction ceremony of the 2021 Murray State Racers Hall of Fame class are for many things.
Certainly, reunions are part of it as the honorees get to see their teammates and coaches perhaps for the first time in several years. It is also a time to remember some of the greatest moments of not only these athletes and coaches’ careers, it is a time for fans who attend to join in the fun. In Murray, many fans get to know these people on a first-name basis and they are remembered when those for whom they cheer return for visits.
In other words, relationships matter and that seemed to be the underlying theme for Friday’s ceremony at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus. It was word said by every inductee — football players Eric Crigler and Shane Andrus, track and field athlete Martyn Brewer, rifle team member Marra Hastings (McMillen), golfer Delaney Howson, volleyball player Scottie Ingram, basketball player Vincent Rainey and the man who was the first speaker, former Racers Head Basketball Coach Tevester Anderson.
“So many of you have been courteous to me and my family,” Anderson said, adding that when he first came to Murray as an assistant to then-Head Coach Mark Gottfried, he knew he had entered a special place. He would assist Gottfried for three years before Gottfried returned to his alma mater, Alabama. Anderson was a popular choice to assume the head job in 1997 and held it for the next five seasons, winning 103 games and two Ohio Valley Conference titles.
Gottfried and Anderson’s initial relationship was adversarial, at least on the court. Anderson was an assistant under Sonny Smith at Southeastern Conference representative Auburn, while Gottfried was a starting guard at bitter rival Alabama and this was after Anderson had tried to recruit Gottfried to Auburn. However, though on opposite ends of such a bitter rivalry, Anderson said, the two stayed in touch during and after Gottfried’s playing days ended.
“Moving in this business and moving in this world, it’s about the relationships and the relationships you build down the road,” Anderson said.
One by one, this theme continued to be told from the podium. There was Howson talking about her teammates and Head Coach and fellow Hall of Famer Velvet Milkman, particularly as she remembered her individual OVC title in 2014 and how the same birdie putt that won the individual title also gave Murray State the team title.
“I won many tournaments as an individual, but it was winning team things that meant more,” Howson said. “It wasn’t very fun to be the individual winner on the van ride home and the team hadn’t won. (Milkman) probably would have had a lecture for the drive home (from Muscle Shoals, Alabama) but she didn’t give us a lecture. We won.”
Andrus won the 2002 OVC title with one of the single-most memorable moments of the past 20-plus years, a 52-yard field goal that gave the Racers a thrilling 30-29 win over an Eastern Illinois team led by eventual Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. It resulted in Andrus, first, disappearing under an avalanche of teammates and wondering if he would maintain consciousness. Then, he was lifted onto the shoulders of his teammates and a swarm of adoring fans at Roy Stewart Stadium.
“I just tried to do my job and work on it the hardest I could,” Andrus said. “This means everything, especially coming from Murray and being born and bring raised here. I was watching Murray State athletics when I was 5 or 6, and it was kind of burned into the family.”
Along with numerous family members who attended the ceremony, there were also two other people in the audience that meant the world to Andrus, his holder for that kick, punter Brian Bivens and the snapper, Will Rasinen.
Andrus’ career began at the University of Kentucky before he transferred home to Murray State.
For Ingram, who would end her career as only the second player to be named OVC Player of the Year three times, she said she was lucky to still be in Murray after her first semester. She wanted out after that first season did not go well.
That is because, as Head Coach David Schwepker said, Ingram had an insatiable desire to win. And win she did as the Racers won the OVC title twice and she became the first volleyball player at Murray State to have her number, 7, retired.
Then came Friday.
“Oh wow! I feel like this is the greatest honor you can get at any university. With all of the people who are in this already, I’m kind of shocked,” she said, then saying something else that is associated with such occasions. “I miss it a lot. I wish I could come back and do all three of those years again.”
Count Hastings as supporting Ingram’s comment. Like her fellow inductees, she had a lot of enjoyable times while at Murray State with the university’s world-known rifle program.
Before Friday night’s event, she joined several of her fellow inductees for a meet-and-greet at the Hall of Champions display adjacent to the CFSB Center. It was the first time she had ever visited this facility that highlights the athletes and coaches that brought success to Murray State.
“It’s bringing back a lot of memories,” she said after being guided to the portion of the Hall of Champions reserved for the many accomplishments of the rifle program. That includes her accomplishments, being part of four OVC team championships and the 1997 NCAA individual title.
“It’s a little surreal,” she said as she stared at the rifle display. “I’m seeing some of the people I knew while I was here (including fellow Hall of Famer Elvis Green, her coach) and there are the OVC trophies! This is pretty exciting.”
There were a lot of memories to view as well for Crigler, who was part of the Racers’ 1986 OVC title under the leadership of then-Head Coach and future Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer. An offensive lineman, Crigler came to Murray because a young Beamer assistant named Bud Foster (who would spend 30 years at Virginia Tech as Beamer’s defensive coordinator) showed interest after Crigler received no offers after his senior year at Louisville Ballard.
Crigler was a walk-on at Murray State and, by the time he left the Racers program, he said that the Racers’ entire starting offensive line consisted of walk-ons.
“I tell you, it was just a special time of my life,” said Crigler, who still serves his alma mater as the current chairman of the Board of Regents. “It’s kind of strange, getting an award from something you did 30 or 35 years ago, but it’s really nice to remembered.
“Beamer gave us walk-ons a chance and he didn’t treat us different from the other players on the team.”
Brewer was not able to attend Friday’s event as he had to stay in his hometown of Portland, Oregon to stay close to a family situation. He was to participate, however, in a video recording taken from an interview earlier in the week with his presenter, Murray State Assistant Director of Athletics/Media Relations Dave Winder.
In 1974, Brewer came to Murray from the same hometown as then-Head Coach Bill Cornell — Chelmsford, England — so there was an immediate feeling of comfort in that alone. However, Brewer, who would become an All-American as a distance runner, hit on Anderson’s theme of the night, relationships, when he talked about the bond he had with his teammates.
“It was a great experience. I was around such great guys from around the world and they are friends of mine to this day,” he said, also mentioning Cornell. “Coach Cornell busted our butts every single day and I don’t think people understand the influence that coaches have, not only on their teams, but on society and how we are productive members of society because of them.”
The hard work prepared Brewer and his teammates for success. The same was true to Rainey, who ended his career as one of a select number of players to end their Racer careers with more than 1,000 points and more than 600 rebounds.
Like Ingram, his early times in Murray were not easy. He was kicked out of practice and disappeared for three days. However, the guiding hand of teammates, including his fellow Memphis-area signee, current Racers assistant Marcus Brown, also a Hall of Famer, allowed him to not only gain his confidence, but begin to develop a competitive side that would terrorize opponents in a career that would result in four straight OVC regular season titles and tournament titles in 1995 and ‘97..
“It’s good to be back,” Rainey said, following up on the introductory speech of his presenter, Brown. “Like Marcus said, it almost didn’t happen. I was trying to find my way, but I learned to trust the process and I had people that supported me, that steered me in the right direction.
“I’m 46 years old and it’s been a heck of a ride and I’m so grateful for (Murray State) giving me this honor. They say this is for me, but I say this is for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.