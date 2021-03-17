MURRAY — In December, the Murray State University Board of Regents unanimously gave the go-ahead for an overhaul of the Racer Room inside Roy Stewart Stadium.
There was one more thing to this as well. It would be named for one of the most recognized athletes Murray State ever had — former football and track and field star Dennis Jackson, the first minority ever to wear blue and gold.
Work has continued since that day. Now, the room is ready as Jackson will be officially honored Sunday before the Racers football team faces Tennessee State in a game set for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
“It’s one of those days you don’t think about ever happening. I am really excited,” said Jackson Wednesday morning. A Murray native, he has made his home in nearby Paducah for the past several years.
“I am from Murray and it’s always good to get back and see everybody and I imagine I’ll see a lot of them Sunday. I probably won’t be able to say too much because I’m going to be so emotional. This is really nice what they’re doing.”
Jackson was an All-Ohio Valley Conference performer in both football and track during his time at Murray State. This came after he had been a standout multi-sport athlete at Doulglass High School in Murray.
As Murray State’s first black athlete, and with this happening during the 1960s, Jackson faced many difficult times, particularly for road contests. Opposing fans hurled racial slurs and he had to endure other hardships, such as staying in different hotels because of Jim Crow laws that prohibited blacks from staying in the same places as whites.
However, Jackson recalled in December a time where his team had his back.
“We were in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the Ohio Valley Conference track meet and the team was staying, if you can believe this, at the Jackson Motel there. And I couldn’t stay there, even though it had my name on it,” he said, laughing a bit. “So I had to go stay at a house that was run by a lady in Murfreesboro, and I guess this was the place where many athletes in my situation would stay. Well, needless to say, I did not sleep well that first night.
“The next day, the coaches snuck me in and that’s where I stayed the next two nights we were there. It told me that they really wanted me to be there and that I was part of the team.”
That has not changed as Murray State has recognized Jackson for his efforts over the years, including his induction to the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame and his being named Distinguished Alumnus.
And now comes Sunday, a time Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said should serve as a celebration throughout Racer Nation.
“It’s a special day and, ultimately, we’re honoring what Dennis Jackson has done. You’re talking about an unbelievable professional career (as a longtime teacher, coach and administrator with Paducah City Schools, as well as a highly-respected basketball and football official in Kentucky), but you’re also talking about the pathway he created for Murray State student-athletes,” Saal said.
“We’re going to educate our student-athletes about what he did. He was the first African-American student-athlete here, the first minority student-athlete, period. If you look at our current composition of 330 student-athletes, we have 37% who are minority students. He was also a first-generation student and we currently have 120 student-athletes that are first generation students, which is also 37%, and that’s a different set of students from the minority students.
“Boil all of that down and he created a pathway that over 200 of our student-athletes are on now and had he not done that, then, 50 years later, I’m not sure we’d be where we are today.”
Saal said Sunday’s ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Racer Room. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to a select number of family members, friends and university officials.
However, efforts are being made to have the event live streamed online via the university’s website, www.murraystate.edu. In addition, gates will open for the game at 12:30 and Saal said the ceremony will be shown on the large video screen that accompanies the Stewart Stadium scoreboard on south end of the stadium.
Also, he said that, while COVID-19 restrictions remain in place when it comes to crowd size, he said he is hoping that the combination of this being Jackson’s day, along with the fact that the Racers are 3-0 and sporting a national ranking heading into the game with the Tigers, will attract close to the maximum amount of fans. Capacity is limited to 20%, which is about 3,000 fans.
“We’ve got plenty of tickets available,” he said. “General admission tickets are $12 and you can call our ticket office at 270-809-3000 or go on ticketmaster.com.”
Saal also mentioned one other thing that has caught his attention. The Racers are ranked 25th in one of the national poles, which matches Jackson’s jersey number from his football days at Murray State.
“On Monday, Parker Griffith (Racer Athletics’ media contact for football) called me and told me he had just gotten a call from a guy with the STATS poll. He said it looked like we would be going from 38th and ‘receiving votes’ to the 25th spot,” Saal said, noting that Sunday’s festivities will include use of the number 25. “I said, ‘If he calls you back and says we’re 24, we don’t want it.
“So we called Dennis about this and told him how we’re No. 25 and he got excited about that.”
