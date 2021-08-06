MURRAY — The 50-Yard Line Dinner has become a fan favorite to get a great meal on the Stewart Stadium turf and get to know the MSU coaching staff and this year, watch the Racers scrimmage
The Murray State 50-Yard Line Dinner is one of the most special events on the athletics calendar and fans can purchase tickets to the Aug. 26 event that will be held on the field and under the lights at Roy Stewart Stadium, in Murray.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a reception with Murray State Football coaching staff in the Dennis Jackson Racer Room and a banquet program on the field at 6 p.m. The evening ends with the Racers staging their final scrimmage of fall camp at 7 p.m.
The evening will be a memorable experience and a great chance for fans to support the Racer football program.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased online through GoRacers.com. Purchases can also be made through the CFSB Center by calling 270-809-3000 or in person. The RSVP deadline is Aug. 20
With the 2021 season fast approaching, fans are reminded Racer Football season tickets can be purchased as well. The order form for season tickets can be found at GoRacers.com. Please fill it out and either mail to the address on the form or turn it in in-person at the ticket office.
The Racers open the season at home (Sept. 2) against Mississippi Valley State in a 7 p.m. kick off.
