MURRAY — One of the most dramatic moments in Murray-area sports within the past year occurred at last year’s Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Meet.
It came in the women’s 4x400-meter relay and became a cornerstone of Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal’s presentation concerning the strategic plan for Racer athletics. That is when anchor Lucia Herrero-Yanez made a miracle run to the Racers’ first gold medal in that event since 2004.
Starting with a huge deficit, she ran down the competition, making the pass in the final few yards to win. Then, exhausted, she collapsed into the capable arms of Murray State trainer Fulton Hart. It is a moment that Racer Head Coach Adam Kiesler remembers well.
“Oh, very much so,” said Kiesler as his team prepares to host this year’s meet, starting today at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track. However, he hopes to see a little less drama included.”
We’d like to have a championship locked up by then, and we’ve been fortunate that, in 2019 (the last time the Racers won an outdoor title) and for the 2022 indoor championship, by the time the 4x400 came around, we had those championships already locked up, so it would be nice to have that situation. There’s not as much team pressure on (the 4x400 team).
“However, this year, it’s been Austin Peay (who finished second last year at Charleston, Ill.) and us just going back and forth within the conference because we’ve run our best times against each other, so we’ll have to see what happens.”
Murray State seems to be the favorite for the women’s team title, based on being the indoor winner back in February. During the outdoor season, Murray State has done nothing to tarnish that idea with several athlete earning conference honors, while breaking some school records.
This includes long jumper Rachel Hagans, who broke the 41-year mark of former Racer standout Allison Manley a few weeks ago in Lexington with an effort of 6.59 meters (besting Manley’s mark of 6.34). There is also pole vaulter Brooke Misukonis, who broke her own mark by vaulting 3.9 meters a few weeks ago in Nashville.
High jumper Meaghan Fletcher also enters this week with the top height of the OVC season, a 1.73-meter jump a few weeks ago in Nashville.
Kiesler said these performances and others throughout the spring should bode well this week.
“It’s fun to look at the list and see the results of other meets with OVC schools this year, where we’ve done well. Yes, there’s a little bit of pressure but these kids have an expectation now,” he said. “Particularly, in the last four or five years, they’ve really taken it seriously and they understand that this is a business trip, without the trip obviously, but they know they have some serious work to do over these next few days.
“You see, for instance, that Rachel broke that long jump record and, back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Murray State was really strong. So, if you’re breaking records from then, as well as the 2010s, when we had another strong run, you’ve put yourself in some really good company.
“You’ve done something big.”
