MURRAY — The long goodbye for Murray State athletics to the Ohio Valley Conference is well underway.
Since the January announcement that the school would join the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State teams/individuals have won four conference championships. One of those came in women’s track and field as Murray State took the OVC indoor title back in February.
Starting Wednesday, the Racers will begin the quest to add the outdoor crown and they will be doing so in a most desirable situation. The Racers are hosting this year’s OVC Meet at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track.
“It is exciting. We were supposed to host in 2020 (before the COVID-19 pandemic struck), so that got pushed back. That we get to host our last OVC Meet? That’s pretty cool,” said Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler on Monday as he and others helped prepare the Racers’ home facility to welcome the conference’s top athletes. All of the sessions — Wednesday through Friday —start at 9 a.m.
One of the tasks that had been completed before Kiesler was interviewed Monday was constructing the winners podium along the home sideline of the football field. Kiesler said that object is serving as inspiration for his team, especially after so many Racers were on the podium of the OVC Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. Murray State finished with 11 podium places, four firsts, four seconds and three thirds.
However, the Racers are not too far removed from winning the outdoor title in 2019.
“We’ve talked about (the podium) and they understand that being in that top three is a big deal,” Kiesler said. “But,we also talk constantly about those four-through-eight places. Those are what really help you win championships, and, as much as they want to win the championship, they understand that getting any points for our team is very important.
“The kids are really doing a good job this year and they are excited. This is actually the third meet we’ve hosted (during the outdoor season). Usually, you only get one, and school is kind of in session so, hopefully, we can get a good crowd out here.”
Action starts Wednesday with the decathlon and heptathlon and the finals of the discus and men’s javelin at Hamilton Field. At Stewart Stadium, events that day include men’s and women’s pole vault. In the evening, prelims for the 1500 meters, 400 hurdles and 200 meters will be staged and the final event of the day will be the finals of the men’s and women’s 10,000.
On Thursday, finals for the long jump, hammer throw will be completed in the morning. Prelims for the men’s 110 hurdles and women’s 100 hurdles will take place, followed by prelims for the 400 run. The final events of the day are the prelims of the 100 and 800 and the finals of the 3,000 steeplechase.
Friday is a day to decide the team championship and the individual titles for 14 events.
All-session tickets are $25 and single-day tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased through the Murray State ticket office online.
