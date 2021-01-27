MURRAY — If Murray State is to become a contender for a fourth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference regular season title in men’s basketball, the Racers have to start stringing wins together.
Thursday night seems to present a big chance to put another notch in the win column as old OVC foe Tennessee State comes to the CFSB Center for a 7:30 tilt. Murray State will be taking the floor having won its last contest, 72-63, over Tennessee Tech at The Bank.
TSU enters the contest 3-10 on the season, while the Racers are 7-5 overall but an uncharacteristic 3-5 in OVC play.
However, historically, the Tigers from Music City traditionally prove to be one of the Racers’ toughest opponents year in and year out, and there are some signs that what seems, on paper, to be perhaps an easy night upcoming for the home team may prove difficult. TSU has several losses on its worksheet, but several of those defeats were by slim margins.
The Tigers are also coming to Murray looking for a winning streak as they defeated Eastern Illinois 65-54 Saturday in what, so far, was unquestionably their best performance of the season. That is the same Eastern team that beat the Racers in comeback fashion earlier this season in Charleston, Illinois.
TSU has two players averaging double figures in scoring. Mark Freeman is a sophomore guard, averaging 13.9 points an outing, while guard running mate Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., a freshman, is averaging 13.3.
On the Racers’ side, junior guard Tevin Brown is averaging 13.8 points a game, second behind junior forward KJ Williams (14.1), but Brown showed he may be emerging from a shooting slump when he buried six 3-pointers against Tennessee Tech.
