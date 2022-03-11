MURRAY — Murray State has reached what is known as Championship Week of the men’s college basketball season with the best record of any team in NCAA Division 1 — 30-2.
It has a 20-game winning streak, second longest in the nation. It is the No. 14 offensive team and No. 13 defensive team, putting it ahead of several teams that, like the Racers, will be participating in the NCAA Tournament, starting next week. It also has a solid 23rd ranking in what is known as the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), also putting the newly-crowned Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament champions above several teams from major conferences.
And there is one more thing that seems to give the Racers an argument for receiving a high seed Sunday when it comes time for the world to see the bracket for this year’s NCAAs. Murray State had the fourth-toughest non-conference strength of schedule of the teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.
“Those are really good numbers and, hopefully, those numbers get rewarded,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon earlier this week when talking about the upcoming selection process by the NCAA Tournament Committee. Those members are gathering in Indianapolis, where they will seed the field and determine the matchups for next week’s event, known to all as The Big Dance.
“I’d love to see us up there as high as we can go and our players and team are certainly deserving. But I’m not going to waste time on that. I hear all of these coaches on shows and they come on and start politicking. That’s a waste of time.
“The committee is going to do what they’re going to do. You never know what their final decisions are, but they’re supposed to look at every team based on the resume, and I’d assume they’ll do that with our numbers, and our numbers are really good.”
Those numbers have been helped the past few weeks by some teams the Racers claimed as victims on their strong schedule. At the top of the list is a suddenly-dangerous Memphis team, who Murray State beat in December at the FedEx Forum. At that time, the Tigers were in a nosedive after starting the season ranked as high as ninth in preseason polls.
However, as the American Athletic Conference Tournament moves into its second day in Fort Worth, Memphis is now a threat to win it after winning nine of its last 10 games, including a season sweep of a Houston team that was seen as a Final Four contender much of the season.
Southeastern Conference representative Auburn is one of two teams to beat the Racers and did hold the No. 1 spot in the AP poll for a few weeks. If the Tigers, who won the SEC regular season title, can win the tournament in Tampa this weekend, that could add to the Racers’ resume.
UT Chattanooga, who the Racers defeated in a superb battle in Murray a week after beating Memphis, won both the regular season and tournament titles of the very tough Southern Conference. Former OVC member Middle Tennessee, who the Racers also beat in Murray a week before the win at Memphis, has also done well since that night, winning the Conference USA regular season title and was the top seed of that conference’s tournament as play began Thursday night in Frisco, Texas.
Then, there is Long Beach State, a team the Racers destroyed Thanksgiving week in their second game of the Naples Invitational in Naples, Florida, that has righted itself in a big way. The Beach recovered from that 80-43 obliteration to put together a solid run in the Big West Conference and is entering that conference’s tournament as the No. 1 seed and favorite to join the Racers in the NCAA field come Sunday.
“The good news is you know your name is coming up, no matter what. That is a good feeling,” McMahon said of the NCAA Selection Show that starts at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS. A watch party is free and open to the public at the CFSB Center, starting at 4. “I hate to be in that room just hoping (to be called).”
And while McMahon is not openly lobbying, he gave an idea on where, based on his team’s resume, the Racers should be seeded.
“I would think we’re very deserving of a 6 seed, in that range,” he said. “But we’ll see how that plays out.”
