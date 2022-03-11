MURRAY — Along with an 18th Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship, last week was quite bountiful for the Murray State men’s basketball program.
Three players — forward KJ Williams and guards Tevin Brown and Justice Hill — all were named All-OVC First Team. Williams was also named Player of the Year. In addition, Head Coach Matt McMahon was given the conference’s Coach of the Year honor for leading the Racers to a nation- best 30-2 record and 28th OVC regular season title.
McMahon said such recognition reflects the caliber of Murray State’s program.
“I do like the recognition it gives our staff and players and I hope it’s something they take a lot of pride in,” he said. “We’re really fortunate with the assistant coaches and support staff we have here at Murray State. They don’t get near the credit they deserve. It also means you have really good players who have been bought into the team and the culture of Murray State basketball and that’s why we’re able to win all of the games we have and to have had all of this success.”
In being named Player of the Year, Williams became Murray State’s 16th player to be given that honor. He ended the season as the OVC’s top scorer at 18.2 points per game and second-leading rebounder at 8.6 boards.
“In my freshman year, I was (seven points and six rebounds), so I took that to another level through the years,” he said. “I just wanted to show that I can score at all levels and I can do what I do.”
Williams became a holy terror to the opposition the final six weeks of the season, averaging a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds in league play. His career-high 39 points in a come-from-behind win at Tennessee State included 31 in the second half. Two days later, he was huge down the stretch, scoring several of his 21 points in the final four minutes of a come-from-behind win at Morehead State.
“That 31-point second half is something I’ll always remember for sure, then to follow that up with what he did at Morehead? He just stepped up and delivered the goods and continued that strong play the rest of the season,” McMahon said. “Those last six weeks, he just went to another level.”
Williams joins Brown in being selected to the First Team three times in their Racer careers. That is a first in Murray State history.
Brown is one of only two players in Murray State history to score at least 1,500 points, grab 500 rebounds and have 400 assists in his Racer career (Glen Green being the other). He also became the OVC’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers this season.
“He got his 400th assist Saturday,” McMahon said of Brown, who was huge in the 71-67 win over Morehead the OVC Tournament title game at Evansville. Not only did he score 23 points, he grabbed six rebounds and accounted for three assists, he blocked a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds.
“We got our culture back,” Brown said in a summation of this season that followed last year’s COVID-19-marred 13-13 season. “Last year, I felt like we stepped away from it. This year, we got back to doing the things we needed to be doing.”
Perhaps fittingly, only one spot separates this duo on the all-time Murray State scoring list. Brown is at 47th, while Williams is in 48th place.
“They’ll go down in history,” McMahon said.
However, the coach also has had very high praise this season for Hill, who put a tough 2020-21 season behind him and became the unquestioned floor general of this team. Making up for his short stature with tremendous leaping ability and a mentality defining the overall toughness of this team, Hill’s play provided stability throughout the season, allowing players like Williams and Brown to do damage to opponents.
“He outworked everybody in America, no doubt about it,” McMahon said of Hill, whose 3-point stroke has also shined at times this year, especially in a lopsided win at Belmont in which he hit eight bombs and scored a career-high 36 points. “He was on the practice facility on the first day of spring practice, just constantly putting in the extra time, and was the best point guard in our league hands down. It wasn’t even close.”
“It was a lot of early mornings and late nights,” said Hill, whose 21 points against Morehead helped earn him tournament MVP honors. “But I just want to win. Last year, I didn’t get to experience any of this and it’s been a real good experience this time.”
In discussing what will be the first and only OVC Coach of the Year honor he will receive (Murray State is heading to the Missouri Valley Conference next season), McMahon remembered his former boss at Murray State, Head Coach Steve Prohm. He talked of how Prohm put a message on the door of the Racers’ locker room at the CFSB Center that he decided to keep after being named Prohm’s successor seven seasons ago.
The message reads, “Don’t Seek Honor … Honor Will Find You.”
“When you take over your own program, you want to put your own stamp on it with your philosophy. That was one of things we did not change,” McMahon said. “These guys have been all about the team and now you see the all of the individual awards and honors and accolades pouring onto these guys and they deserve all of them.”
