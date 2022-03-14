MURRAY — As the minutes crept closer to Sunday afternoon’s start of the annual NCAA Tournament Selection Show at the CFSB Center, Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon seemed to have the perfect summation for the occasion.
“It’s the best day of the year, right here! It is hard to beat Selection Sunday in Murray, Kentucky,” McMahon said as he spoke with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley during a remote broadcast on FROGGY 103.7.
It took a while, but McMahon and his team, along with a large and loud crowd finally learned the identity of their opponent. The Racers were saved literally for last, a No 7 seed in the East Region against No. 10 San Francisco in Indianapolis.
“Well, it won’t involve an airline. That’s for sure,” said Bobby Martin of Murray, who had a seat on the front row for Sunday’s show that was presented to the audience on large video screens. The last two times the Racers were in the NCAAs resulted in long journeys that did require airplanes for traveling — Hartford, Connecticut in 2019 and San Diego, California in 2018.
Sunday’s seeding is the second highest for a Murray State team in the NCAAs. The highest came in 2012 when the Racers were a No. 6 seed and beat Colorado State in Louisville.
Kaitlyn Burzynski of Murray said she would love to be in Indy on Thursday, but ...
“I’ve got to work,” Burzynski said of a obstacle for many people this time of year. However, she said Sunday’s party was simply something she could not miss.
“I grew up coming to the ballgames here and I always try to come out here for the party they have (on Selection Sunday).”
Burzynski’s mother, Karen Carpenter, said she enjoys watching the enthusiasm explode within the community whenever the Racers are about to embark on an NCAA appearance.
“It’s just awesome,” she said, adding that she thought the NCAA Tournament Committee was correct in giving the Racers a 7 seed. “I thought that was right, especially from everything I read before today.”
The obvious subject for all inside the building Sunday was the possible second-round matchup in Indy — the first-ever NCAA meeting between the Racers and in-state kingpin Kentucky.
That was creating an interesting situation for Henderson friends Issac Myers and David Kidd, a Murray State student.
Myers was wearing a UK blue shirt. Kidd, a life-long Wildcats fan, was in Racer blue and gold and said his loyalties have changed.
“I grew up watching Kentucky basketball, but I’d be for Murray if it happened,” Kidd said. “I’ve got to be true to my school.”
Myers said he is putting his Cats loyalty on the line.
“I’ve already told (Kidd) that, if Murray wins, I’m coming her for school next semester,” Myers said.
