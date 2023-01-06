MURRAY — Murray State track and field announced their 2023 indoor schedule, including six meets leading up to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, Feb. 26-27. The Racers will kick off the 2023 season at the Commodore Indoor hosted by Vanderbilt, Jan. 13-14.
“There is no better feeling coming back from winter break knowing that competitions are right around the corner,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler.
The Racers split into two groups the following week, with the heptathletes traveling to Vanderbilt Invite while the rest of the team heads to the Bellarmine Open, Jan. 20.
“Our schedule this year will be very challenging, but is set up to do just that.,” said Kiesler. “We are staying very local, but the competition will be some of the best in the nation each week.”
MSU will take a trip to Bellarmine and Louisville before wrapping up their non-conference competition with another trip to Vanderbilt.
“With a mix of one and two day meet all of our athletes will get the feeling of major meets by the time we get the MVC Championships in February.”
