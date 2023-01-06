MURRAY — Murray State track and field announced their 2023 indoor schedule, including six meets leading up to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, Feb. 26-27. The Racers will kick off the 2023 season at the Commodore Indoor hosted by Vanderbilt, Jan. 13-14.

 “There is no better feeling coming back from winter break knowing that competitions are right around the corner,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler.