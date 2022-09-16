MURRAY — Many football fans know no to trust statistics when it comes to who wins and who loses games.
However, when it comes to turnovers, that is supposed to be a lot more sure of a thing. Unfortunately, that has not been true to Murray State so far this season.
In fact, the Racers are winning the season-long turnover battle by a whopping 4-1 margin and that one did not happen while they were on offense. It happened when a Jacksonville State player came from behind and knocked the ball away from a Murray State special teams coverage player after a successful fake punt in Saturday’s 34-3 loss to the Gamecocks at Stewart Stadium.
However, for an old defensive coach like Murray State skipper Dean Hood, the belief still remains the same ... win the turnover battle and the victories on the scoreboard will follow.
“That’s something (offensive coordinator Ben) Hodges and offensive have done a good job this year,” Hood said this week ahead of this Saturday’s game at Ball State of the Mid-American Conference. “We try to take the ball away defensively and try to protect the ball on offense. So far, we've done that."
However, this usually fool-proof stat line of football has betrayed the Racers so far. A closer look at the two opponents may explain some things.
The first was Big 12 member Texas Tech, who beat the Racers, 63-10, in Lubbock in a game where the Racers suddenly found themselves minus their starting quarterback, DJ Williams, for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. The second was Murray State nemesis Jax State, now 16-2 all time against the Racers, going back to the teams’ days as members of the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Gamecock team the Racers saw at Stewart Stadium, though, was very different. No longer classified as an FCS team because it will be moving to the FBS level’s Conference USA next year, Jax State came armed with a roster containing 10 more scholarship players than the Racers, with transfers having arrived from places like Troy and Southeastern Conference superpower Alabama.
The Gamecocks defense resembled most Jax State teams of the past —fast and physical. It is probably no surprise that the Gamecocks are allowing 3.5 yards per carry this year.
Now, the Racers head to Muncie, Indiana for a meeting with yet another FBS team.
“Jacksonville State felt like an FBS team, so this feels like we’re going into Week 3 of playing FBS,” Hood said.
In assessing Ball State, special teams coordinator Chris Cunningham came across something that could help. The Cardinals (0-2) are the first team the Racers have faced that does not have a new coach.
“So perhaps that gives us opportunity to go into a game with not as much uncertainty,” Cunningham said, observing something about the Racers that can be nothing but a help. “Give credit to our young men ... I think they are actually getting closer. We’re a family and we’re going to come through this better and more together.
