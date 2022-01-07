MURRAY — Murray State baseball has received votes for the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Fabulous 50 poll presented by Big League Chew. The Racers are just one of two Ohio Valley Conference teams mentioned in the poll along with Southeast Missouri.
“We know that with preseason polls, you have to take them for what they’re worth. But to be mentioned in this poll by such a reputable outlet like Collegiate Baseball News shows we are doing things the right way as a program and that we are bringing in quality talent,” coach Dan Skirka said. “We are fired up for the 2022 season and to continue our pursuit of championships.”
Redshirt senior Bryson Bloomer and graduate student Jake Slunder are two top of the lineup bats returning to the Racers following a 33-25 campaign last season. Bloomer hit .297 with 10 home runs last season with Slunder batting .292 and eight home runs of his own.
Redshirt sophomore Jacob Pennington will be a key returning arm for the Murray State staff after posting a 5-2 record with a 3.38 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 2021.
The Racers will begin the 2022 season on February 18 against Butler at Johnny Reagan Field.
