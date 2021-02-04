MURRAY — The Murray State Racers (8-8, 5-6) continue a four-game road swing Thursday with a 6 p.m. CT tip off against the Morehead State Eagles (13-6, 10-2) at Johnson Arena in Morehead. The second meeting of the season between the two comes after the Eagles ended the Racers’ 25-game home win streak (Jan. 2) 61-56. The weekend continues Saturday at Eastern Kentucky. The double-tough road trip to see the Eagles and the Colonels has long been known in Ohio Valley Conference circles as “Death Valley” for how difficult it is for teams to win both games of the pair. Now that EKU has announced intentions to leave the OVC, this will be the final time for the Racers to play their fellow founding members of the OVC in the same trip.
Death Valley history -
a tough trip
As the pandemic-altered season took shape, it meant the Racers would make the Death Valley trip for the first time since 2011 when they split the games with a win at EKU and a loss at Morehead State. Since 2011, the OVC has made it into a split visit for the Racers. The last time MSU swept the trip was in 2006.
Froggy 103.7 FM - flagship station for Racer basketball
In his 30th season, the “Voice of the Racers” and now a Murray State Hall of Famer, Neal Bradley is on the call again for the 2019-20 season. Former MSU assistant coach Kenny Roth provides analysis. All MSU games can be heard online at Froggy103.com and GoRacers.com. Online streaming video is supplied by ESPN+.
Smith breaks out in
win at SEMO
Murray State sophomore guard, DaQuan Smith, gave the Racers a huge lift Monday in their 77-60 win at Southeast Missouri. Smith hit 3-of-6 from the 3-point line for a season-high 16 points as the Racers hit 12-of-22 from the 3-point line as a team.
KJ Williams becomes
dominant force in OVC
KJ Williams was this week’s OVC Player of the Week for his performances in the games with Tennessee State and Belmont, continued to dominate with another terrific game at SEMO with another career-high with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
In his last three games, Williams is averaging 23 points and 14.3 rebounds per game. His field goal percentage is .532 (25-of-47) and .615 (8-of-13) from the 3-point line and has made seven steals. In OVC play, Williams is fourth in scoring (16.5ppg) and second in rebounding (9.5).
By scoring 69 points in three games, Williams now has 900 points as he continues to push to becoming the 48th member of the MSU 1000-Point Club.
Racers makeup game
Tuesday at SIUE
So far, the Racers have avoided any pause because of established protocols and made up their game at SEMO Monday. MSU has one more to play, Tuesday (Feb. 9) at SIUE.
Commented
