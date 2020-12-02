MURRAY — In a close-to-empty CFSB Center Tuesday night, the Murray State Racers women’s basketball team impressively defeated the visiting Evansville Purple Aces 84-61. Coming off a defeat in their season opener on the road Saturday, the Racers returned home to find the setting and opponent more accommodating.
Thanks to the global pandemic, just over 200 people saw Owensboro product and freshman forward Hannah McKay lead the Racers (1-1) in scoring, with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor with six rebounds. Four other Racers scored in double figures just behind her, including the duo of former Murray High junior guards Lex Mayes and Macey Turley, contributing 12 points each. Senior forward Laci Hawthorne threw in 12 as well, and junior guard Manna Mensah contributed 10. McKay produced her big home-opening debut coming off the bench for the Racers.
“My mentality going into the game is to always just play hard and go 100 percent,” said McKay. “Do whatever I can to help the team.”
Murray State started the game sluggishly, falling behind the Purple Aces by five points in the opening quarter until a two-minute span at the 5:21 mark saw Mayes hit back-to-back 3-pointers and McKay reel off three straight layups to give the Racers a 16-11 lead. They wouldn’t trail again in the game.
At the half, Murray State led 39-25 and saw the lead in the second half balloon to as much as 30 points before the final horn. The Racers finished 32-for-73 from the floor, good for a respectable 43.8 %, with 10-for-29 shooting behind the 3-point arc. Mayes led the Racers by hitting four of her nine attempts from deep.
The Racers held the visitors to 35% shooting on the defensive end of the floor, while forcing the Aces into 19 turnovers.
Racer head coach Rechelle Turner was most impressed with the fact that none of her players had to play over 30 minutes in the game, which came as a relief to her squad compared to last year. She attributed it to the play of her bench, which scored 33 points on the night.
“To see five kids in double figures and a couple more really close is something that we really need,” said Turner. “We relied on just one or two players last year to score the basketball. We had 33 points off the bench (tonight) and that goes to show you that we’ve got kids that can come in and make an impact immediately.”
This year’s squad features a heavy, hometown influence, with former Lady Tigers and Lady Lakers combining for 77 minutes. Running the point, junior forward Alexis Burpo led the Racers with five assists and freshman forward Charlee Settle saw seven minutes of that total in her home debut, grabbing an offensive rebound.
Indiana State (1-1) is next on the schedule for the Racers, as they go on the road to Terre Haute, Indiana on Friday, Dec 12, at 5 p.m.
