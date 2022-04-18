MURRAY — After seeing nine players enter the transfer portal with only one so far committing to stay, Murray State men’s basketball program finally had the opposite happen late last week.
That is when the Racers learned that Quincy Anderson, a 6-4 guard from Minnesota State, was committing to the Racers. This marks new Head Coach Steve Prohm’s first acquisition since returning to the position shortly after former Head Coach and Prohm assistant Matt McMahon left Murray State to take the head job at Southeastern Conference representative Louisiana State.
Anderson made his intentions known on Twitter.
“My next chapter! I’m so blessed to announce that I’ll continue my basketball and academic journey at Murray State University! I owe this all to God and my family, for without them I am nothing, Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process and provided me with guidance. Let’s work!” his Twitter post said.
Anderson comes to Murray after a strong four years with the Mavericks of NCAA Division 2. He averaged a team-high 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game for Minnesota State, which was 16-10 this past season. He did what he could, though, scoring at least 21 points in six of the Mavericks’ final seven games.
Earlier, forward DJ Burns announced he would exit the portal and return to the Racers. Burns had entered the portal along with OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams, a 6-10 forward, as well as forward Nick McMullen, First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference point guard Justice Hill, guard Trae Hannibal, guard DaQuan Smith, guard/forward Jackson Sivills and guard Dionte Bostick. All-OVC guard Tevin Brown, like Williams, made himself eligible for the NBA Draft but, unlike Williams, chose to go ahead and obtain an agent, ending his collegiate eligibility.
The Racers were 31-3 this past season and not only won the OVC regular season title but did so becoming the first team in conference history to go undefeated by winning 18 games. The Racers then added the OVC Tournament title when they defeated San Francisco in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis before becoming the second victim of the tournament’s Cinderella story — Saint Peter’s in the second round. The Peacocks had beaten Kentucky in the opening round, preventing a much-awaited meeting between the Wildcats and Racers, before stunning Big 10 power Purdue in the Sweet 16.
This season marked the third since 2010 in which Murray State has won 31 games. All three included a win in an NCAA Tournament game.
