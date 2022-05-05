MURRAY —Murray State has added another player from the transfer portal to the men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season.
In a Twitter post earlier this week, Jamari Smith, a 6-8 forward from Division 2 Queens University of Charlotte, announced he had committed to the Racers. This past season, he was a D2 All-American selection as he is regarded as one of the top players at that level.
His announcement was rather short and to the point, a photograph of himself taken inside the Gene W. Ray Basketball Center as he was wearing the Racers’ gold uniform while spinning a ball on his finger, accompanied with the description “100% committed.”
Smith averaged 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this past season for a Queens team that finished with a record of 30-4 and played in the D2 Southeast Regional title game, falling to Augusta by a 77-76 final score. Smith led the Royals with 33 points and eight rebounds in that loss that came on Augusta’s home court in Augusta, Georgia. Queens is located in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Smith was an All-American selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
It is not confirmed if Smith was among a few prospects, believed to have entered the portal, that visited Murray State over the weekend. Hopes are high that those visits will soon result in more roster positions being filled as Head Coach Steve Prohm and his staff seek to rebuild the Racer roster after all but two players either entered the transfer portal or declared for the NBA Draft after this past season.
Reports from other media establishments indicate that Smith was sought by other major-college programs, including defending Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament champion Virginia Tech.
Starting forward DJ Burns did enter the portal before choosing to stay in Murray, while reserve guard Rod Thomas of Paducah, a fan favorite, also chose to stay.
