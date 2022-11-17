Smith expected to return

Murray State forward Jamari Smith (52), shown earlier this season at Saint Louis, is expected to return to the Racer lineup for today's game with Texas A&M in the opener of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Anyone who followed college basketball last year knows the improvement that Southeastern Conference member Texas A&M made, particularly late in the season.

The Aggies were 27-13, played for the SEC Tournament title, then, after what many pundits thought was a snub by the NCAA Tournament committee, showed their mettle by reaching the title game of the National Invitational Tournament. They fell one point shy of winning the NIT against Xavier.