MURRAY — Anyone who followed college basketball last year knows the improvement that Southeastern Conference member Texas A&M made, particularly late in the season.
The Aggies were 27-13, played for the SEC Tournament title, then, after what many pundits thought was a snub by the NCAA Tournament committee, showed their mettle by reaching the title game of the National Invitational Tournament. They fell one point shy of winning the NIT against Xavier.
Not surprisingly, and with four starters back, the Aggies (2-0) find themselves in the Associated Press Top 25, entering today’s opener in the Myrtle Beach Invitational against a Murray State team that features 12 new players. Although the Aggies have only played twice, Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm says he has seen enough to form a rather simple opinion about today’s opponent.
“They’re really, really good,” Prohm said Monday during the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7, where this afternoon’s game can be heard, while ESPN2 will televise the game nationally, starting at 3 Central. “Texas A&M will be a great test.”
The biggest reason for this, Prohm said, is the presence of a familiar foe. It was in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament that the Racers — led by Prohm in the first year of his initial tenure as head coach — met a gritty and tough Marquette squad that was coached by Buzz Williams. Marquette’s toughness prevailed as it came back from a deficit late in the game to win 62-53 in Louisville and end Murray State’s season at 31-2.
Williams has now entered his fourth season at A&M.
“Ten year ago, we played Buzz in the NCAA Tournament and I can tell you his teams haven’t changed,” said Prohm, giving a preview of what fans can expect from the Aggies today. “They’re physical, tough, play extremely, extremely hard. They’re going to use ball screens.
“What was really interesting to me is that, when we played (Marquette) years ago, they were us. It was like they were a mirror image of us (even when it came to the same navy and gold color scheme as the Racers). But it’s good for our guys to see this. We need to see where we want to get to, how we want to compete, how we want to play, how we want to defend and the moment we want to be in.”
Prohm also said Monday that he opted to have his very rough-around-the-edges squad go ahead and be thrust into this event because of the opportunity it creates. He also said that, while the Racers will be decided underdogs today, results from games so far around the country show that, on any given day, interesting things can happen.
An example involved a possible opponent in Friday’s second game on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway (a neighboring city of Myrtle Beach). Colorado, who will face Massachusetts today, stunned No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday in Nashville. Tennessee beat A&M for the SEC Tournament title last year. Colorado looked listless in an embarrassing loss to a Grambling State team ranked as low as No. 300 in some national polls.
And Prohm said he has seen what happens when teams play in an event of this type and do well.
“We’ve been fortunate to be in the Great Alaska Shootout (which Murray State won in Prohm’s debut season, 2011-12, thus launching its incredible run that season) and Charleston (S.C., where the Racers played Colorado for the tourney title a year later). I remember, as an assistant, we went to Anaheim (California) and beat Stanford,” he said. “So I didn’t want to turn (the trip to Myrtle Beach) down. As we go into this new league (the Missouri Valley Conference), we need to go into this new league not banking on conference tournaments (to provide automatic NCAA bids). You need to go to the Missouri Valley to be an at-large program.
“Well, to be an at-large program, you need to play in these tournaments.”
In A&M, the Racers will face one of the best shooters in the nation so far this season. Guard Will Taylor is shooting 71% from the field and that includes a ridiculous 7-of-9 from 3-point range (78%). However, Williams’ calling card is tough defense and the Aggies are showing that too, holding opponents to a paltry 32% from the field and only 26% from 3-point range.
The Racers are coming into today’s encounter somewhat battle-tested already this season, though. Sure, the experience was not very positive — a 91-68 opening loss at Saint Louis — but, in the Billikens, the Racers faced a team that may be a real threat come NCAA Tournament time.
Murray State also showed that it may have learned from that loss Saturday as it had 20 of its 34 baskets come off assists in a 90-53 win over NAIA Lindsey Wilson in Murray, something that very much pleased Prohm. In addition, the Racers are expected to welcome back forward Jamari Smith, who did not play Saturday because of an ongoing shoulder issue. Prohm said he was rested in order to have Smith, who scored 19 points in the opener, ready for this weekend in South Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.