CONWAY, S.C. — Heading into this season, many observers had nothing but questions about the 2022-23 edition of the Murray State men’s basketball team.
And with a team with that many questions, it usually means expectations will be low.
The Racers clearly do not care about that. Their play in this weekend’s Myrtle Beach Invitational showed it, and they finished their stay on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in style, hammering a dangerous Tulsa team, 77-60, on Sunday morning. That claimed an impressive third-place finish in the tournament that would have been higher if not for a buzzer-beater loss Friday to Massachusetts.
“We didn’t want to be known as just the ‘12 guys.’ We all know we can play and we believed in ourselves and (Head Coach Steve) Prohm brought all of these guys in for a reason,” said Murray State forward DJ Burns, one of only two players that chose to stay in Murray after last year’s 31-3 campaign that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Sunday, he had one of the Racers’ two double-doubles by scoring 11 points and claiming a career-high 15 rebounds, six of which were on the offensive side. Guard JaCobi Smith, one of the 12 newcomers who joined the team in the off-season, narrowly missed a triple-double by scoring 12 points and dealing out 11 assists, while grabbing eight rebounds.
‘This tournament, we showed exactly where our ceiling can be and where we can go.”
Murray State also had to answer an early wake-up call as the game tipped off at 9:30 a.m. Central.
“I talked with the guys the last two days, really, about this. I had a team play and win in one of these a couple of years ago. Really, it’s about ... ‘Can your team come ready to play? Can you be focused, understanding that it’s a tournament, but it’s also Game 5.You’ve got to be ready to go,” said Prohm, who had a great view for a truly “team” win on Sunday. Murray State had four players finish in double figures, two end with double-doubles (with forwards Jamari Smith and Kenny White Jr. leading the way with 19 and 16 points each) and outrebounded the Golden Hurricane, 54-31.
“We thought we had an advantage on the glass and it was really spearheaded by DJ, but I thought our effort on the glass, collectively, was really good and we can grow in that area.”
The Racers started rough, missing their first five shots, many of which were 3-point tries that only drew backboard. Soon, though, the Racers changed their attack, opting to go inside. Smith scored twice from near the basket, White added a runner and two free-throws off an attempted inside drive and Burns tipped in a missed shot off a Tulsa turnover, giving the Racers a 17-9 lead with 12:20 left in the first half.
The lead grew to as many as 17 points before the Racers settled for a 41-28 lead at halftime as Burns, providing a huge boost in energy, ended with 11 rebounds in the opening 20 minutes and scored twice on tip-ins. Tulsa cut the lead to 11 points early in the second half, but the margin soon was growing again. It would reach 20 points twice before the Racers settled for the final score.
“I thought we took some really tough shots in those first five or six minutes,” said Prohm, who said Smith became the main option for adjusting the philosophy from the outside to the inside in the early minutes. “We had to make sure to establish Jamari and I think we did that.”
The Racers’ outside shooting never really improved as they ended 4-of-23 from 3-point range (17.4%). However, their defensive effort more than compensated as they held a Tulsa team that entered as one of the tops in the nation in 3-point accuracy to a miserable 4-of-29 effort (13.8%).
However, Tulsa had shown it was vulnerable down low in Friday’s loss to eventual runner-up Charlotte, as it was outscored 48-14 in the paint. It had hit 12 threes in that loss, compared to only two for Charlotte.
Murray State’s commitment to go inside also resulted in a wide gap in free-throws attempted and made as the Racers were 15-or-22 Sunday, compared to 4-of-11 for Tulsa.
Wood was 5-of-5 at the line Sunday as he finished 25-of-26 for the tourney. His 11 assists also is a tournament record.
