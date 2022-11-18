CONWAY, S.C. — The last time a Murray State men’s basketball team played a game was in a game where it never had the lead.

Cinderella St. Peter’s went wire to wire against the favored Racers in a 70-60 win in  March at the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Fast forward to Thursday’s opener of the Racers’ appearance in the Myrtle Beach Invitational against 24th-ranked Texas A&M of the mighty Southeastern Conference, and it was a replay of that frustrating evening in Indy .. with one difference.