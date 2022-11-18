CONWAY, S.C. — The last time a Murray State men’s basketball team played a game was in a game where it never had the lead.
Cinderella St. Peter’s went wire to wire against the favored Racers in a 70-60 win in March at the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Fast forward to Thursday’s opener of the Racers’ appearance in the Myrtle Beach Invitational against 24th-ranked Texas A&M of the mighty Southeastern Conference, and it was a replay of that frustrating evening in Indy .. with one difference.
A Racer team consisting of only two returning players and still trying to develop chemistry went wire-to-wire in upsetting A&M, 88-79, marking the first win for a Murray State team over an Associated Press Top 25 team since 2012’s BracketBuster with No. 21 Saint Mary’s in Murray.
“I’m really happy for (his players). It’s been kind of a long road, just trying to build this team together,, but this is just one step in the right direction as we continue to build this and get us ready for conference play,” said Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm, who has just started his second tenure as the Racers’ head man. He was the Racers’ coach in ‘12 when they won their first 23 games and achieved the program’s first-ever AP Top 10 ranking.
“But a terrific effort from everyone, just competing and doing things the right way and earning the right to win this game and finish it.”
A 13-point underdog at tipoff, Murray State (2-1) more than held its own against the Aggies (2-1) in the early going. And unlike its opener at Saint Louis a little less than two weeks earlier, it was the Racers closing the first half against physical and tough Aggies with a flourish in the form of a 5-2 spurt in the final minute that was capped by forward Kenny White Jr.’s buzzer-beating layup. That left the Racers up 35-28 at the halftime break, much to everyone’s surprise at the HTC Recreation & Convocation Center.
If the fans thought they were surprised by the first half, though, they had not seen anything yet. The Racers charged from the second-half gate and threatened to turn the game in a blowout when guard Quincy Anderson’s 3-pointer increased the lead to 51-36 in the opening five minutes. However, Murray State fans knew not to be comfortable because on the opposing sideline was a man who knew about guiding a team to a second-half comeback against Murray State.
Buzz Williams’ Marquette team ended the ‘12 Racers’ run in the second round of the NCAAs in Louisville and, soon, it looked as if A&M would do the same.
Slowly, the Aggies gained momentum as they forced turnovers and began to gain an offensive rhythm. And when guard Manny Obaseki buried a bomb off a Racer miscue with 8:23 left, the lead was down to 60-58. Instead, as St. Peter’s had done in the second half in Indy, the Racers responded as White and guard Rob Perry hit treys to push the lead back to 70-60 with 6:12 left. From that point, A&M never trailed by fewer than six points as the Racers only committed two of their 17 turnovers in the final six minutes, never allowing the Aggies’ unrelenting defensive pressure dictate the game.
Along with that, Murray State was a solid 13-of-14 at the foul line in those final six minutes of the game with Wood, who led all scorers with 23 points, hitting six of those, completing a perfect 9-for-9 day at the stripe.
“You just try to focus in on yourself and you try to block out all of the noise and focus in on making the next shot and the next play,” said Wood, who had 12 of his points in the first half and was one of the few players on the court finding his range from the field, going 4-of-6 overall and 3-for-5 on treys.
White had 18 points, while forward Jamari Smith ended the day with 17. Guard Tyrece Radford led A&M with 17 points. Guard Wade Taylor IV did score 16 himself but was only 5-for-15 from the field and a dismal 1-for-8 from 3-point range. He had entered Thursday hitting a dazzling 78% of his threes.
The Racers will now play Massachusetts in their second game of the tournament at 1:30 Central today. That game will be televised on ESPN2 with FROGGY 103.7 providing radio coverage as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.