I don’t know about the process of creating matchups in an event like the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where the Murray State Racer men’s basketball team is spending this weekend.
However, if one looks at today’s opener with Texas A&M, it seems rather obvious that someone did their homework about the connections involved in this matchup. At least it sure seems intentional to me, but maybe it was all just coincidence.
For starters, the programs are connected directly on the coaching front. It was the end of the 2010-11 season that Billy Kennedy, after leading Murray State to a 31-3 season and the program’s second win in an NCAA Tournament game, accepted an offer from A&M to coach the Aggies of the Southeastern Conference. He did well until running into some difficulties and having to leave the job.
That allowed one of his assistants, Steve Prohm, to be elevated to head coach of the Racers. All Prohm did for the next four years was win 104 games, including a dramatic 2011-12 debut season that ended with a 31-2 record and the program’s third win in an NCAA Tournament game.
Oh yeah, that ’12 season ended with a loss to Marquette in the Round of 32 in Louisville. And Marquette was led by … Buzz Williams, who is in his third year at? Altogether now, A&M.
And who will Williams oppose in today’s game? Why, of course, Prohm, who is back at Murray State for a second tenure after leaving Murray State at the conclusion of the ’14-’15 season to coach Big 12 power Iowa State for six seasons, two of which ended in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Yes, it really is amazing how these things are there if you look hard enough. And like I said, maybe the tournament organizers in Myrtle Beach used this in forming today’s matchup or maybe not.
One thing is for sure, though. It sure makes for a lot of interesting conversation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.