MURRAY — Due to established protocols, the Murray State men’s basketball game for Saturday (Nov. 28) has been cancelled at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The Racers now look forward to opening the season Sunday (Nov. 29) against the Greenville University Panthers at 4 p.m. in the CFSB Center.
The CFSB Center ticket office will be open Sunday at noon and can be reached by phone at 270-809-3000.
MSU Athletics will make every effort to fill the home vacancy caused by the cancelation of the Kentucky Wesleyan game.
