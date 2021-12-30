MURRAY — Due to established protocols, the Tennessee Tech at Murray State men’s basketball game that was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.
The new date for the Ohio Valley Conference game is Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p,m, at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The women’s game between TTU and MSU for Saturday will still be played with a 5 p.m. tip off.
Both season and individual game tickets that have been purchased will be valid for the new event date. Original doubleheader tickets will also be honored at Saturday’s women’s game. Please present your current ticket at the gate for each game. The Murray State Ticket Office can be reached at (270) 809-3000.
•••
Today and Saturday also mark the last two of four scheduled doubleheaders over the winter break in which all kids, kindergarten through college, can receive a free general admission ticket to the games.
The promotion will also be available for the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader today and for the women’s that will now be the only game with the goal to pack the student section with students of all ages and their families.
