MURRAY — Jay Nimmo has signed to play for the Murray State men’s golf program after his transfer from Mississippi State.
Nimmo, from Benton, will be a sophomore with the Racers in the 2022-23 season.
“We are very excited to have Jay join the Murray State program in the fall,” said Scott Barnhart, MSU men’s golf team administrator. “He is a great addition to our team, athletic department and university as a whole. Jay has always been a Racer so we are excited that he will represent Murray State for the remainder of his collegiate career. His great attitude matched with unique golf abilities make him a key addition as we transition into the Missouri Valley Conference and build our golf program’s competitive profile.”
Nimmo was a prep star at Marshall County High School where he was a two-time Kentucky State Tournament champion in 2019 and 2020. He was also the state’s Junior Player of the Year in 2020. In American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) play, Nimmo was a two-time All-America and ranked 38th nationally. He was 16th in the 2021 class by Rolex Polo.
In his first collegiate season (2021-22) at Mississippi State, Nimmo appeared in six events with a scoring average of 74.0 in 18 rounds. His collegiate debut was at Pebble Beach in the Carmel Cup where is placed 36th on scores of 73-71-77=221. He also placed 33rd at the Fighting Irish Classic on rounds of 68-74-73=215. Nimmo won three of his four matches for the Bulldogs at the SEC Match Play.
