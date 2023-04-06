MURRAY —The Murray State men’s golf team jumped from fifth to second with a final round 1-under par 287 Tuesday at the Ernie Denham Classic, hosted by Bellarmine at the Standard Club in Louisville.
The Racers carded scores of 287-295-287=582 as MSU carded their first two sub-par rounds in 2022-23, they also became the first MSU team to have two sub-par rounds in the same event since 2019 when they did it on their home course at Miller Memorial. The last time the Racers did it away from their home course was in 2018, at the Skyhawk Classic at Paris Landing GC in Buchanan, Tennessee.
Carson Holmes led the Racers with a spot in eighth place on scores of 76-70-69=215, while Jay Nimmo placed 10th on scores of 65-81-70=216, as his first round 65 was the low round of the event.
The 69 by Holmes in the final round marked his career-low round as a Racer. Previously, he had carded a 70 in the second round at The Standard Club.
Northern Kentucky 281 290 289 860 -4
Southern Indiana 289 292 288 869 +5
Murray State 287 295 287 869 +5
Bellarmine 292 296 285 873 +9
Austin Peay 289 293 292 874 +10
Bowling Green 292 289 295 876 +12
Belmont 286 299 291 876 +12
Lindenwood Univ. 302 298 278 878 +14
UT Martin 298 301 291 890 +26
Morehead State 291 308 295 894 +30
Chicago State 304 306 301 911 +47
Transylvania 305 298 311 914 +50
Bellarmine 308 301 310 919 +55
Transylvania 328 319 322 969 +105
T2 Murray State 287 295 287 869
T8 Carson Holmes (4) 76 70 69 215
T10 Jay Nimmo (1) 65 81 70 216
T24 Trey Lewis (2) 75 74 72 221
37 Jakob Wellman (5) 71 77 77 225
T46 Kamaren Cunningham (3) 78 74 76 228
T17 Walker Beck (I) 75 72 72 219
