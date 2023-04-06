Racer men's golf

Murray State Head Men's Golf Coach Jacob Miller (far right) stands with his players Tuesday after the Racers registered their best finish in an event so far this season, second, in the Denham Classic that was hosted by Bellarmine in Louisville.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY —The Murray State men’s golf team jumped from fifth to second with a final round 1-under par 287 Tuesday at the Ernie Denham Classic, hosted by Bellarmine at the Standard Club in Louisville.

The Racers carded scores of 287-295-287=582 as MSU carded their first two sub-par rounds in 2022-23, they also became the first MSU team to have two sub-par rounds in the same event since 2019 when they did it on their home course at Miller Memorial. The last time the Racers did it away from their home course was in 2018, at the Skyhawk Classic at Paris Landing GC in Buchanan, Tennessee.

Tags

Recommended for you