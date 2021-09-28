MURRAY — The 97th season of men’s collegiate basketball for the Murray State Racers features a strong slate of non-conference games, including Auburn, Memphis, Chattanooga and Middle Tennessee, as well the 74th season of basketball in the Ohio Valley Conference and three games Thanksgiving Week at the Naples Invitational.
“We are extremely excited about the 2021-22 season and can’t wait to get started with practice this week,” said Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon. “Our non-conference schedule features two potential top-10 teams in Auburn and Memphis, a great trip to Naples, Florida with a strong tournament field, as well as Saturday night home games at The Bank versus Chattanooga, Middle Tennessee, and Bellarmine. ”
The fun begins when the Racers host Brescia (Nov. 1) in an exhibition game and the season opener against Cumberland (Nov. 9) at the CFSB Center.
The rest of November sees the Racers host Bellarmine (Nov, 13) for the first meeting between the two. After playing their first road game of the season at Illinois State (Nov. 16), the Racers play three games at the Naples Invitational (Nov. 22-24) in Naples, Florida. MSU meets East Tennessee in the first game and either Missouri State or Long Beach in the second contest.
In December, the Racers host MTSU (Dec. 4) and Chattanooga (Dec. 18). In between is MSU’s first game against Memphis since 2011 (Dec. 11). The day features the Racers and Tigers at the FedexForum on either Dec. 10 or 11. The day gives Racer fans a chance to watch the current team, as well as the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and former Racer and 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.
The Racers’ final game before Christmas finds them venturing to Auburn (Dec. 22) for their third meeting with the Tigers in the last five seasons. The Racers seek their 28th Ohio Valley Conference championship when play begins with home games against Southeast Missouri (Dec. 30) and Tennessee Tech (Jan. 1). The game with TTU marks only the sixth time in program history that the Racers will play on New Year’s Day.
The rest of the 18-game OVC schedule features Murray State taking on Belmont in Nashville (Jan. 15) and at home (Feb. 24). The Racers travel to Austin Peay (Feb. 3) before hosting the Governors (Feb. 17). MSU’s final regular season game is at SEMO (Feb. 26).
The OVC Tournament (March 2-5) will be played for the fourth consecutive year at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The Racers, who have recent championship wins under McMahon in 2018 and 2019, seek the program’s 18th title and trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Murray State women
announce schedule
Returning all five starters from a season ago, a veteran-heavy Murray State women’s basketball team will face tough competition early in preparation for an 18-game OVC gauntlet as part of its 2021-22 schedule, which was announced on Monday.
“Our non-conference schedule is very challenging,” said Head Coach Rechelle Turner. “We will play talented teams with a variety of styles that will prepare us for conference play. Our players are excited about the opportunities and experience they will gain as they square off with teams from the SEC on the road in November and December.”
The Racers are coming off of an impressive 16-11 season that saw them go 12-8 in the OVC and win their first tournament games since 2016. The winning record in both overall and league play marks the first time a Murray State women’s basketball team has accomplished the feat since the 2008-09 season.
Fans will get their first look at the 55th edition of the Racer women’s basketball team Nov. 1 in an exhibition at home against Division II Trevecca Nazarene. Murray State will officially begin its season at home Nov. 9 when it welcomes NAIA-member Asbury for a rare 11 a.m. tip. Following the home opener, the Racers travel to Missouri Nov. 11, before returning home to face Cumberlands (KY) Nov. 15.
Murray State will play four of its next five on the road including Nov. 18 at Chattanooga, Nov. 23 at Mississippi Valley State, Nov. 30 at Evansville and Dec. 4 at Samford. The lone home game in the stretch comes on Nov. 27 against Alabama A&M.
The Racers then return home in mid-December for a pair of games against North Alabama Dec. 14 and Lipscomb Dec. 18 before closing out the non-conference portion of their slate on Dec. 21 at Florida.
On Dec. 30, the Racers will begin OVC play at home against Southeast Missouri. This year will be a different format for the league than in years past, as each time will play every other team in the OVC twice, in a home-and-home, for a total of 18 games. An added feature of the new format allows for five of the nine weeks of the season to be split between a home game and an away game on the same weekend. Games of note include at reigning champs Belmont Jan. 15, at Austin Peay Feb. 3 and home against the Govs Feb. 17, with the latter two putting points on the line for the Popeye’s Battle of the Border. Murray State will close out its 2021-22 campaign with their home finale against Belmont Feb. 24, followed by the regular-season finale at Southeast Missouri Feb. 26.
