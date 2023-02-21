MURRAY — By now, both the Murray State men’s basketball players and coaches and their loyal fan base have come to terms with the fact that the Racers’ inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference will not result in a regular-season championship.
There still is, however, opportunity available to make this season be one to remember. It starts with the final two regular-season contests, the first of which is tonight at Missouri State in Springfield.
This is big for a few reasons. First, a win would reverse the fortune of the past weeks in which the Racers lost three straight Valley games by marking their third consecutive win. Next, this gives the Racers to build some strong momentum heading into The Valley’s showcase event, the Valley Tournament in St. Louis, commonly known as “Arch Madness,” and which has become prime viewing for basketball fans nationwide.
Then, there is this ... a win tonight puts the Racers in sole possession of fourth place in the league as they are tied with the Bears with identical 10-8 marks.
“I think we’re in a good position, because we still have room to improve,” said Murray State reserve guard Quincy Anderson, who has taken that idea very seriously himself the past two games. After going through a spell of not making significant contributions, he has recorded consecutive strong efforts, both ending with 15 points, while also making several big plays not shown in the scoring column.
“We haven’t arrived yet. Yeah, we had a little down spurt the last few weeks but we’ve bounced back. Everyone on this team is still close, we still have our chemistry. It’s just a matter of getting our stride, and we’ve got a couple of games left before the conference tournament ... Arch Madness.”
The Racers have shown a resolve that was not evident during the losing skid in wins at Illinois State and Saturday’s home win over Evansville. The Racers struggled in both games but maintained their focus and, most important, did not either team extend leads to large amounts, as occurred in the lopsided losses at Bradley (now tied for first in the league) and Indiana State (perhaps the most dangerous team in The Valley and only one game out of first), as well as a home loss to Drake (tied for first).
They spotted Illinois State the first 11 points of that game Wednesday in Normal. By halftime, thanks to guard Rob Perry scoring 22 of his 25 points in that game, the Racers had the lead. Saturday, Perry did not score a single point, yet the Racers persevered through some early issues to put together a solid second half and go from a small deficit late in the first half to a 74-58 win over the Purple Aces.
Something that pleased Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm was how his team made a hard-line decision to drift away from the 3-point shot in the second half.
“And we scored (74) points on a day (Perry) goes 0-for-7,” Prohm said. “We were so three-point conscious in the first half, just too much perimeter play (3-of-10) from trey range), so we really needed to get a presence in the paint and I thought we executed things a lot better.”
Murray State shot 57.1% from the field in the second half as point guard Brian Moore Jr. set the tone with several hard drives to the basket. He scored 18 points one game after not being able to play very many minutes at Illinois State due to the pain of a knee injury.
Moore was quick to give credit to others for even being on the court Saturday.
“I was really being hard on myself and I said, ‘Hey! I want to get back to being out there with my brothers,’ so I had to work out that injury. It was tough being out there at Illinois State (he missed much of the second half) and being hurt and not being 100%.
“(Murray State Head Trainer Eric Frederick) is a great trainer and he got me right, from the moment we got back to Murray.”
On paper, tonight’s game seems to be a toss-up. It was the first time the teams played in January at Murray, a 74-71 win for the Racers.
At the time, the Racers were a few days from meeting former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont in Murray, a game the Racers won to pull within a game of The Valley lead.
Then came the losing streak.
“I’d love to say yes (to a question of if the Racers have emerged from the streak strong enough to end the regular season with four straight wins). But we’ve been like this all season long; winning two straight has been our longest streak of the year and our longest losing streak is three games and we just got past that.
“My goal obviously is I want to be consistent.”
Since the loss to the Racers, Missouri State has also struggled, splitting its last six games with two of those losses coming at home (Belmont and Northern Iowa).
FROGGY 103.7 will have the game on the air with the pregame show beginning at about 5:30 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former assistant coach Kenny Roth on the call. The game will also be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.