Burns vs. Evansville

Murray State forward DJ Burns (white uniform) got a conventional three-point play from this left-handed layup in the second half Saturday against Evansville at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAIVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — By now, both the Murray State men’s basketball players and coaches and their loyal fan base have come to terms with the fact that the Racers’ inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference will not result in a regular-season championship.

There still is, however, opportunity available to make this season be one to remember. It starts with the final two regular-season contests, the first of which is tonight at Missouri State in Springfield. 

Tags

Recommended for you