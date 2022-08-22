MURRAY– Murray State had hoped to start its first women’s soccer season in the Missouri Valley Conference with a bang.
Instead, the Racers find themselves 0-2 after their first two matches resulted in defeat, the latest coming in Sunday afternoon’s home opener, by a 2-0 score to a Georgia State team that was 9-4-7 in the Sun Belt Conference last fall and has now started 2022 with four straight wins.
Friday, the Racers opened the new season with a 2-1 loss at Conference USA’s Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana in a match that was delayed a day due to poor weather conditions.
Sunday, the Racers generated plenty of scoring chances but never find a foot in strike position at the right time. This was especially true in the second half as Murray State was able to turn the tables on the Panthers from the first half, where they were the team getting the better chances and more of them.
However, the Racers could not capitalize on these advances, rarely even getting shots away. Eventually, Georgia State did connect off a Jimena Cabrero corner kick that allowed teammate Eva Diez Lois to score with about 27 minutes left to increase the lead to two goals.
Georgia State had taken the lead on Maddie Johnston’s unassisted goal with less than 10 minutes to go before halftime.
Friday, the Racers were tied at 1-1 when disaster struck in the form of a foul being called in their box, giving LA Tech a penalty kick chance. And Carmen Suarez made good on this opportunity with about 16 minutes left to give the Lady Techsters the win.
Murray State had tied the match at 1-1 on Hailey Cole ‘s 17-yard strike off a pass from Sydney Etter with less than 29 minutes left in regulation. That marked the program’s 700th goal in its history.
