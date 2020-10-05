MARTIN, Tenn. — The Murray State rifle team started the season off on the right foot Saturday by picking up a 4633-4577 win at the Skyhawk Rifle Range in Martin, Tennessee.
Saturday’s win should serve as a good omen for the Racers as its squad consisted of six new freshmen, along with sophomore Chloe Odle. Scott Patterson led all scorers in the match at 1162, while Emily Endecott and Kylie Delaney followed at 1161 and 1159, respectively.
Patterson and Endecott paced the Racers in smallbore with each shooting a 576, while Delaney edged Patterson and Allison Henry by one to lead MSU’s air rifle efforts at 587. Endecott followed the Racer trio in air rifle with a 585, while Delaney was next in line for Murray State in smallbore at 572.
On Friday, a full-strength Racer team will take to the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray this season to host rival Morehead State.
