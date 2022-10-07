MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis is set for a new challenge that comes with the transition to the Missouri Valley Conference with the MVC Individual Championships set for this weekend (Oct. 7-9) at Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri. As an event the Racers have never had the opportunity to participate in until this season, the team looks forward to the new challenge with excitement.
The tournament will host singles and doubles flights as part of the format. In singles action, Annika Pschorr will take part in the top flight bracket as an unseeded player. Sarah Bureau enters the second flight as the 2-seed while Emma Honore will be the third seed in flight three. Jordina Font Montero will compete unseeded in the fourth flight as Marit Kreugel and Natalie Slezakova will be the three seed in the fifth and sixth flight, respectively as Paola Campigotto will be the second-seeded player in flight seven.
