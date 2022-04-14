MURRAY — It is 9 a.m. on an unseasonably cold day at Roy Stewart Stadium as the Murray State football team nears the end of its first week of spring drills when a group of middle-age men begin lining the sideline.
Upon kicker Aaron Baum’s final field-goal attempt from about 45 yards, the group, numbering about eight, begins to trudge to midfield. There, Head Coach Dean Hood gathers his team and begins to talk to them about this group that has suddenly appeared. He refers to them as “old guys,” but it is out of utmost respect.
Seconds later, one of those “old guys,” former Murray State linebacker Tony Boone, hands Hood a large ceremonial check for $40,000 from the group Boone represents, the Racer Football Alumni Association, prompting wild applause, along with hooping and hollering from the players, who then proceed to shake hands or exchange hugs with the men who came before them in the program. That money will go to needs they have, such as nutritional supplies, athletic apparel, even business suits for road games and those players are very appreciative.
“And we didn’t tell them (to act a certain way). That’s what they wanted to do. Our guys get it,” said Hood, who has become very familiar with the RFAA since taking the Racers head job in December 2019. “It’s phenomenal. We’re very aware with how blessed we are. But it’s special because it’s coming from guys that have been there.
“They’re like your dad who says, ‘I want my kids to have it better than I had,’ and they’ve been through it. They played on that same field.”
The RFAA formed in 2017, but its initial start had little to do with becoming a major fundraising/supply arm for the football program. RFAA member Cecil Wolberton, a lineman in the 1970s, said he was simply trying to find past teammates online and did locate one he was seeking in early 2015. However, it was then that he learned the classmate had died.
Determined to keep this from happening, he started a Facebook page for Murray State football alumni and quickly began adding many others who had played for the Racers. That group now has 800 members.
At the same time, though, and unbeknown to Wolberton, there already was another Facebook page that catered to Racer football alumni. The two pages soon found each other and, when then-Head Coach Mitch Stewart made an appeal for tennis shoes for his players, a small percentage of the group answered the call financially.
It was from that group that the RFAA began to form. It was a full-fledge 501(c)3 nonprofit by 2017 after founding members Wolbertson, Boone, Bud Byars, Randy Taylor, Jeff Liles, Paul McCreary, Roger Rushing and Tony Ryan all loaned $500 apiece to create the nonprofit. With the latest $40,000 donation, the RFAA has now been responsible for about $300,000 in gifts to the football program.
“The reason everybody was doing everything they were doing is because everybody cared about Murray State football,” said RFAA member Tony Ryan, a defensive back from the early 2000s. “So when we’re hearing about the things the program was lacking, it was surprising to everyone around the country. You had alumni that had never been involved in anything and, at some point, some of us got tired of standing around and hoping things would change.
“It was kind of the perfect storm, as far as what was going on with Facebook and the excitement around the program.”
The board of the RFAA has Wolberton, Boone, Ryan, Rushing and McCreary joining Flip Martin, Rob Stanfa, Bruce Railey, Mark Lacy, Greg Robertson and Racer Hall of Famers Danny Lee Johnson and Don Clayton.
“You see, Tony’s brother, Mitch, had just done a 501(c)3 for Calloway County (football). Well, I had some 501(c)3 experience with the Murray Lions Club Foundation, so we all brought that skill set to sitting around the table,” McCreary said. “So it all got done and we started raising money in 2017.
“When we first started, there was four. So I go to Florida and, when I came back, there was eight of us,” Wolberton said, laughing.
However, there is nothing funny about what has happened since those early days. This group has not stopped raising money and it is believed that the $40,000 given to the team that cold Saturday morning will be followed by more such presentations this year.
That makes the RFAA group proud. However, they admit that they need some more players for this team. The Facebook group Wolberton created has uncovered many potential donors, but he said not enough of them are getting into the proverbial game.
“The Facebook thing was just a vehicle to use to interact and we’ve had good support and we’re many in numbers. We’re not so many in donations,” Wolberton said. “A few of us are donating and carrying the load and about three-fourths are kind of enjoying the ride, which might not be the best way of doing it.”
However, the RFAA’s presence has not only helped with producing a supply vehicle for the players and coaches, Ryan said it has served in allowing alumni to have an improved experience for such occasions as homecoming.
“Prior to our group starting, and it’s kind of odd to think about, but you would go to a homecoming game and the football program didn’t even have a tent. There was no home where you could go to hang out,” Ryan said. “That was odd to me. It’s a football homecoming, yet there are random fraternities that would have a place to go and meet but football had nowhere to go.”
“This last homecoming, they gave us double tents and purposely placed us in an area right before the team enters the dressing room,” McCreary said. “They know who we are.”
Rushing also believes that some activities in 2021 go back to the existence of the RFAA.
“There were a couple of $300,000 donations (from others outside of the RFAA) for the football program last year, and those were great. But I don’t think those would have happened unless this organization had started,” Rushing said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.