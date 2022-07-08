MURRAY – Murray State University has announced the promotion of Taylor Mudd to assistant athletic director for development. In this dual role serving both the Office of Development and Racer Athletics, Mudd will continue to provide the leadership to connect Murray State’s most generous alumni and friends with current student-athletes and the athletic department as a whole through philanthropy. Additionally, Mudd will serve as the sport administrator for Racer women’s tennis.
“Taylor has a strong record of success in athletics fundraising,” said Dr. Tina Bernot, executive director of development. “In just the last couple of years, he has significantly increased overall results by engaging new and longtime donors in many new initiatives such as the Clear the Track Campaign for football, the Racer Basketball Legacy Fund, in addition to securing private funding to support numerous facility projects and renovations.”
Mudd, who enters his fourth season with Murray State in 2022-23, has a history of successfully working with donors to maximize private funding in higher education athletics programs. The Paducah native arrived in Murray after serving as director of development at UTEP and a development assistant for the Tennessee Fund at Tennessee. He has a bachelor of science degree in sports administration from the University of Louisville and a master’s degree in sports administration from Belmont.
“I am extremely excited to continue to support Murray State University in this new capacity,” Mudd said. “I want to thank the Office of Development and Racer Athletics leadership teams for entrusting me to continue to lead fundraising efforts to support a first-class experience for our student-athletes, coaches and Racer Nation.”
The Office of Development builds relationships and generates resources that advance the mission of Murray State by seeking to cultivate a culture of philanthropy that engages the entire campus community. The office facilitates private financial support from alumni, friends, corporations, and foundations for institutional priorities as outlined through the University’s strategic planning process.
