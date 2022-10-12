MURRAY — The Murray State University Athletic Department announced Friday it has extended its current contract with Peak Sports MGMT to oversee its multimedia rights and corporate partnerships. The contract has been extended for an additional four years.

“This extended and expanded agreement with Peak is critical to Murray State Athletics’ future success as we increase revenue generation, content creation and storytelling, and bolster our commitment to fan engagement and game-day experience,” said MSU Director of Athletics Nico Yantko. “In evaluating our future in the MMR space, it is imperative that we position ourselves to be cutting edge and fully prepared to capitalize on the ever-evolving world of intercollegiate athletics. We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with Peak as we enter an era of exceptional growth and success for Racers Athletics.”