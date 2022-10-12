MURRAY — The Murray State University Athletic Department announced Friday it has extended its current contract with Peak Sports MGMT to oversee its multimedia rights and corporate partnerships. The contract has been extended for an additional four years.
“This extended and expanded agreement with Peak is critical to Murray State Athletics’ future success as we increase revenue generation, content creation and storytelling, and bolster our commitment to fan engagement and game-day experience,” said MSU Director of Athletics Nico Yantko. “In evaluating our future in the MMR space, it is imperative that we position ourselves to be cutting edge and fully prepared to capitalize on the ever-evolving world of intercollegiate athletics. We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with Peak as we enter an era of exceptional growth and success for Racers Athletics.”
The Murray State Racers and Peak Sports’ partnership began in 2018. Peak manages and sells all sponsorship inventory, including venue signage, program advertising, digital and web content, game sponsorships and special events, along with several other opportunities.
“This partnership has been nothing short of incredible since 2018,” said Ryan Holloway, Peak Sports MGMT president and CEO. “These four years have passed by remarkably fast, and the people there have helped us push this partnership to new levels. The sky continues to be the limit in Murray, Kentucky!”
The agreement between Murray State and Peak Sports provides Racers Athletics with a significant financial guarantee each year and a revenue-sharing amount distributed once the thresholds are met.
“The foundation was set early on for us to immediately make an impact,” said Wesley Abercrombie, vice president for Peak Sports MGMT. “Connor Richey set his bar high early and hasn’t dropped below it, we truly got lucky to have such an amazing team on both sides of the partnership and we’re excited to see how high we can go!”
Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact General Manager of Murray State Properties Connor Richey (Connor@racersportsproperties.com) or Account Executive Zach Nelson (zack@racersportsproperties.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.