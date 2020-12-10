MURRAY — Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Jackson said that his university took care of him back in the 1960s when he was the first black student-athlete at the campus and faced various forms of racial discrimination on football and track and field road trips.
It would seem his alma mater is still doing that today. Last week, the Murray State University Board of Regents unanimously approved having the Racer Room inside Roy Stewart Stadium named in Dennis’ honor, the same room where all of the campus’ Hall of Famers are displayed.
“That was great. I was pleasantly surprised,” Dennis said in an interview from the place he has called home for many years, Paducah. He is a Murray native, who attended Douglass High School before heading to Murray State.
“I actually went to Alcorn State (in Mississippi) after graduating from Douglass on a football scholarship, but I didn’t stay but about two weeks. It just wasn’t my cup of tea, so I came back home.”
From the time then-Murray State track coach Bill Furgerson talked to Dennis about coming to his hometown campus and running track, he has enjoyed what he described Wednesday as a “beautiful ride.” He would be inducted to the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007 for his exploits in football and track.
However, Dennis said his love for his alma mater goes well beyond his sports career.
“Aw man! I was invited into people’s homes to eat,” he said, remembering how university officials would make phone calls to his parents, Jiles and Rose, to update them on how their son was faring on the campus. “They’d ask, ‘Well, how’s he doing? How’s he doing?’ And they’d say, ‘he’s alright.’
“Religion always played a big part in my growing up. My farther was a deacon at our church. Sometimes, I’d be asleep and my mother and father would both be praying like crazy. The man upstairs? He’s answered. It’s been nothing but a beautiful experience.
“After I graduated, anything I needed in the classroom (mainly after arriving in the late ‘60s in the Paducah city school system as a teacher, coach and administrator), all I had to do was call someone at Murray and they’d take care of it.”
His two main accomplishments at Murray State were being named All-Ohio Valley Conference in football and being part of a 4x100-meter relay team in track that for a time had the fastest time of any unit in the Southeast.
“Dennis Jackson was a model student-athlete, creating a pathway for thousands that have come behind him,” said Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “He’s dedicated his life to education and, most importantly, the development of young people through athletics.
“He has served Murray State University as an active alumnus and his community as a model leader and, most important maybe, as a giver of his time. This naming opportunity continues to further our current and future student-athletes’ education for many years to come.”
Dennis did not take an always-smooth road to success, though. There were several incidents on road trips where the racial inequality that existed in those times did appear. One of those times as at the OVC Track and Field Meet in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The team was staying, ironically, at the Jackson Motel. Dennis was denied entry and had to spend the first night at a residence in Murfreesboro that seemed to be the default landing spot for athletes in similar situations. He did not sleep well.
Then, once again, Murray State took care of him.
“The next day, (the coaching staff) snuck me in and that’s where I stayed the next two nights,” he said. “It told me that they really wanted me to be there and I was part of the team.”
“He would not understand the importance of what he accomplished at the time, but he was a true pioneer and, looking back, he shared the stories of some of his experiences at Murray during my experience with him on the search committee (for a new athletics director last year, resulting in Saal’s hiring),” said Board of Regents Chair Jerry Rhoads.”And you would have a greater appreciation for who we call D.J. after hearing some of his stories.”
Dennis said he first learned about the forthcoming vote the day before last week’s meeting during one of the many phone calls he has with Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
“And (Dennis) said, ‘Do you think they’ll approve it?’” the president said, drawing laughter. “I bet you they will.’ He’s that humble. We talk regularly and he advises students and sends me names of students and we work on scholarship packages. We need more Dennis Jacksons and he has served Murray State well and continues to.”
Along with Dennis’ name being placed on the Racer Room, plans include an extensive renovation. Tina Bernot, Murray State’s executive director of development, said this includes a new projector and sound system, along with carpeting, dry wall and paint in hopes of the room becoming a hospitality area, recruitment space and general events venue.
