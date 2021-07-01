MURRAY — The Murray State volleyball team will make early season trips to Georgia, Missouri and Indiana, as part of the 2021 volleyball season announced by the team Tuesday.
The Racers will begin their 2021 campaign Aug. 27-28 in Macon, Georgia with an early season tournament in Macon, Georgia, hosted by Mercer, followed by a tournament at Saint Louis the following weekend.
On Sept. 10, Murray State returns to the “Peach State” for two games at Georgia Southern as part of the Eagle Invitational. The Racers will close out their non-conference slate close by when they travel to Evansville for their final early season tournament.
On September 24-25, MSU opens its OVC slate against Eastern Illinois at home, followed by road trips to Morehead State and UT Martin in each of the next two weeks. Following the four-game road swing, the Racers return to Racer Arena for four matches against Tennessee Tech Oct. 15-16 and Tennessee State Oct. 21-22.
Murray State returns home Nov. 5-6 for its home finale against Southeast Missouri, followed by the season finale at SIUE the following weekend. The 2021 OVC Volleyball Championship will take place Nov. 18-20 at the site of the No. 1 seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.