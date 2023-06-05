MURRAY — During the quarterly meeting of the Murray State University Board of Regents on Friday, the contracts of two Murray State coaches received some adjustments.
Director of Athletics Nico Yantko was at the meeting and presented an amendment to the contract of Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner that adds an incentive item involving interactions with the media.
“What we are looking to do is out of a consistency factor for our contracts, particularly with women’s basketball, and we wanted to put in a media requirement for Coach Turner to have opportunities to showcase her program here in the region and on radio, naturally bringing exposure to that program,” Yantko told the Regents in presenting the proposal.
The addition does not affect the duration of her contract. Last year, the Regents approved a four-year extension that will continue through the 2025-26. This came after Turner led the Racers to their most successful season in more than a decade with 20-plus wins and a second straight first-round win at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
That streak of first-round wins in a conference tournament continued this past season, Murray State’s first in the much more competitive Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers also defeated a major-college opponent for the first time since 2008 when they went to Lexington and defeated defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky in Lexington.
In addition, Racer Women’s Soccer Head Coach Matt Lodge received a one-year extension to his contract that will keep him in that position through at least December 2025. Like Turner, Lodge was also leading a team through the very choppy waters of The Valley for the first time last fall but, after a rough regular season, the Racers suddenly had a magical run in the postseason tournament.
Murray State defeated a Drake team that had beaten the Racers a few days earlier in the first round of The Valley Tournament in Carbondale, Illinois. Then, they upended host Southern Illinois in overtime before stunning the top seed, Valparaiso, on the Beacons’ home field in northwest Indiana before prohibitive preseason favorite Missouri State ended the run in the title match.
