MURRAY — For the seventh time in eight seasons, the Murray State rifle team will compete for a national championship. The Racers found out Tuesday that they will be one of eight teams competing at the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championships March 11-12 at Clune Arena on the campus of the United States Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colorado. MSU will enter the event seeking its third NCAA national title and first since 1987.
Tuesday’s selection marks the 34th appearance by the Racers in the championship, which currently stands as the third-most all-time. West Virginia leads the way, now with 38 all-time appearances, followed by Alaska Fairbanks in second with 35
Joining Murray State in the field of eight teams this season will be defending champions Kentucky, top-seeded Alaska Fairbanks and host Air Force. Others rounding out the eight-team field this year include TCU, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Navy.
The 2021-22 season has already been one for the record books and the Racers will looks to keep that going at the USAF Academy. Murray State tied its program record air rifle score in November with a 2379, before setting a new mark for aggregate scoring with a 4724 in January. Last month, this year’s Racers further cemented their place in the record books by capturing the school’s 16th OVC championship.
